MUSCATINE — The goal is to protect a troll. Using lasers.
Pam Joslyn, eighth-grade science teacher at Central Middle School, taught her students about scientific light and laser properties then gave them the task of developing security systems based on their understanding of the material. The curriculum, which Joslyn said meets the National Science and Engineering Standards, introduces students to a real-world example of the engineering design process while using other scientific concepts.
"I said, 'problem solving will never go away for the rest of your life, no matter what you do,' and so this is a way to take the content, embrace it and put it into something that's practical and fun," she said.
Students were provided a red laser, alarm, duct tape, a PVC frame, and eight mirrors to build the security systems. Their challenge read, "A mummified troll was discovered this summer at our school and it has generated lots of interest worldwide. The principal has asked us to design a security system that alerts the police if someone tries to pilfer our prized possession. How can we construct a system that allows visitors to view our artifact during the day, but invisibly protects it at night in a cost-effective way?"
Working in teams, students fixed mirrors to the pipe with tape in specific angles to focus the laser light on a photo receptor connected to the alarm. The idea is when the troll is removed from its spot in the system, the laser will hit the receptor causing the alarm to sound with a piercing and continuous beep.
"I told them I didn't want to hear a lot of alarms going off until they were actually testing because no one wanted headaches from all of that," Joslyn said. "For such a little alarm, it packs a punch."
The alarms were also an engineering effort for Joslyn. She said she "couldn't simply just go out and buy an alarm system." Instead, she found a do-it-yourself video on YouTube, tracked down the schematics and diagrams on how to build the alarm, then put together 12 of them for the class. Joslyn said her brother, an engineer at Bandag, helped her with the alarms.
"So he was absolutely amazing," she said.
Sometimes having something isn't as simple as going out and buying it, she said. Joslyn wanted her students to know, "sometimes you have to figure it out for yourself."
Joslyn had each of her classes, first period and fifth period, work on the project, but staggered them so the first period class completed their project first. She had a couple of reasons for doing this. The first being logistics and expense. Students have to set up their PVC systems complete with attachments and leave them set up. It was impractical to have approximately 10 systems set up in the classroom and more expensive to have enough supplies.
The other reason was so she could do some research. For her masters in science education capstone project, Joslyn examined if quantitative data improved conceptual understanding. She did this by encouraging students to measure angles in the first-period class versus requiring them to take measurements in the fifth-period class. She said making the measuring process mandatory gave students a greater appreciation for engineering.
She said projects like the security system have an impact on students because they give meaning to the concepts students learn.
"It's authentic," she said. "It means more, and so they really enjoy that whole aspect. There's a whole slough of research that supports that as evidence."
And some of her students confirmed.
"I enjoy it," said Evan Maynard. "It's fun to do things like this that can be put to use in real life."
Another student, Emma Thornburg, said she liked doing hands-on work and working with a group instead of doing "boring paperwork."
"It's a fun challenge for all of us," she said, "because we had a lot of difficulties with the mirrors, being able to angle them at the alarm system."
Each student team talked through their plan to construct the system and had to get creative with materials. Daniel Adams echoed part of the project instructions to a classmate who wanted to use bubble wrap, "Anything you find is yours to use."
Joslyn, a Muscatine native, has been with the school district for 18 years and a teacher for 26. She said she was just recently awarded a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Innovator grant to collaborate with engineers through the Jacobson Institute at the University of Iowa. There, she said, she'll receive more training on how to bring more engineering projects to students.
She said students are interested in a "quick fix" to problem-solving, but through the project, they see it as a process.
"It's OK if you fail," she said. "Let's learn from our failures. It's not necessarily about making it work — it's about the process."
