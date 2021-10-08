Southend improvement plans to move ahead

A steering committee had worked with city staff to develop the proposals and were put up for public input during parks and rec advisory committee meetings.

Klimes said there was four phases of projects that would be created to move ahead with. The first phase is an enhanced Oregon Street crossing with high intensity activated crosswalks. The second phase is Taylor Park enhancements, which include an all-inclusive playground, a splash pad, pickle ball courts, restrooms, parking lots and a park picnic shelter. The third phase will install an all-inclusive playground in Musser Park as well as a picnic shelter and trail extension. The fourth phase will add a sunset housing playground, picnic shelters and causeway trail paving to Kent Stein Park. Klimes explained all-inclusive playgrounds were sensory movement ground-level play units.

“Splash pads are very popular,” he said. "I know a few council members who want to see splash pads not only here but throughout the community. As we can we will implement those into the budget process.”