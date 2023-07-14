Early Thursday morning, the entire Muscatine SPARK class took to the streets to provide some color to the sidewalks and make new connections in the community.

In an activity called “Chalk the Walk," the kids of SPARK (Summer Program for the Arts, Recreation & Knowledge) went out to different places in the community to show their thanks and appreciation to local groups by drawing fun pictures and writing inspirational messages in chalk on the sidewalk. The activity was coordinated by Sarah Manjoine, Jefferson Elementary’s SEBH instructor.

“We wanted to thank them for their service and let them know that we’re thinking about them and that we appreciate them,” said Laney Berry, one of the teachers who were supervising the activity.

The locations selected for Chalk the Walk included the Muscatine Fire Department, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, Musser Public Library, Muscatine City Hall, Hershey Manor and the Muscatine Art Center.

The students who visited the fire department had the opportunity to take a tour of the fire station, check out the department’s bucket truck up close and speak with some of the firefighters. Over at Hershey Manor, the kids were able to visit with the residents of the home as they worked on their sidewalk art.

“Our campers loved this activity. All locations welcomed our campers and we are grateful for this collaborative opportunity for our future leaders of tomorrow,” Dr. Kandy Steel, who serves as one of the heads of SPARK in addition to being Jefferson Elementary School’s principal, said.

Artists gather for the annual Chalk Fest hosted by Quad City Arts