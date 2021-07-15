SPARK program kindergarteners get up close to learn about livestock at Ag. Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Some of these kids might never get the chance to see or feel these animals,” Puck said. “This is just a lifetime experience for these kids. It’s just such a good hands-on experience for them.”

Van Nice agreed, adding that it is important to teach kids about agriculture, and inspire some of them to consider it as a career option.

“It’s just good to inform, and it’s such a great program for kids because they get to come and learn and experience the animals and the farm side of living in a city like Muscatine,” Van Nice said.

“Personally, I like seeing the happiness that it brings them and how excited they get when they go up to pet the baby goats or the other animals,” Van Nice said.

With two successful experiences had and a lot of fun memories made, Puck took the time to thank the SPARK program for providing the opportunity for her students.

“(The program) has done great things," she said. "I also want to give a huge shout-out and thank you to the Ag. Center for also allowing us to come here. I know it’s super close to County Fair time but they were able to squeeze us in, so I’m super happy these kids get this opportunity, because they won’t able to anywhere else."

