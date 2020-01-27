MUSCATINE — The topic of slag was again on people’s minds as the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors held its usual public comment portion of the regular meeting Monday.
Two visitors expressed concerns about slag on the county’s gravel roadways. A recent report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Public Health said the amount of slag on the roads is not enough to pose health hazards. The citizens group No Slag Muscatine County disagrees with the findings of the report, saying the departments violated their own protocols when doing the testing.
“There is a big difference between slag coming out of different kinds of steel mills,” resident and supervisor hopeful Henry Marquard said.
Marquard said he was not speaking on behalf of No Slag Muscatine County. He also expressed concern about dust from the rock. He said there are no state standards regarding an amount of slag that can be considered harmful, especially when inhaled.
Slag is a by-product of separating metals during refining or smelting that was previously used for fill on the gravel roads. Slag is significantly less expensive than crushed rock gravel, about one-fifth the cost, and has been applied since at least 2008 in a crushed rock mix. The county stopped using the material after receiving complaints from residents, but began using it again in 2011. In 2015 the county indefinitely stopped using slag in the roadways and hasn’t used any since.
The slag tested had elevated levels of the mineral manganese, according to the report, which may lead to adverse health effects in children, especially those that ingest the material. In another recent report, the slag also had high concentrations of cadmium, which has more serious health effects.
Residents have formed No Slag Muscatine County, a not-for-profit organized to evaluate the health and safety impacts of electric arc furnace slag that has been applied to the majority of the gravel roads in Muscatine County.
