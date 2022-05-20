Special meeting called to resolve West Liberty fire service dispute

WEST LIBERTY — While West Liberty Fire Chief Kirt Sickels is not sure if a special meeting between West Liberty’s safety committee, the rural fire district and the West Liberty Fire Department will be open to the public, he said there will be one hard and fast rule for the meeting — no lawyers.

Iowa law requires meetings of government officials to be open to the public, with limited exceptions.

The law explicitly states that the goal is to guarantee, through open meetings of governmental bodies, "that the basis and rationale of government decisions, as well as those decisions themselves, are easily accessible to the people." The law also says that any ambiguity should be settled in favor of openness.

"In other words, there is a legal presumption that meetings of government bodies should be open to the public, except in limited circumstances, spelled out in Ch. 21.5," according to the Iowa Public Information Board. "Even then, the law says that 'nothing in this section requires a governmental body to hold a closed session.'"

In an effort to work out an agreement before a June 3 deadline in which the fire department has indicated it would stop responding to calls inside the city, the special meeting was announced during a public safety committee meeting Thursday. During several previous meetings, there have been issues in which discussion was halted due to pending litigation between the rural fire district and the city.

“I want everybody to be able to speak freely and not worry about anyone in the room,” Sickels said. “That is why we have asked no lawyers be present – so that we can try to get something done.”

Sickels said the intent of the meeting is for all three entities to sign an agreement in order to move forward in designing an independent 28E agency for the fire department that would best fit the needs of the city and the surrounding townships.

If the agreement is signed, he said the department had voted the deadline would be canceled and the fire department would continue answering calls. he said he believes there will be something in the document naming a date the 28E agreement needs to be in place.

A time for the Monday meeting had not yet been set, but it will be held in the fire department building.

On April 15, the fire department sent a letter to the city, expressing its intent to break with the city on May 1, citing several issues with the council. It would still provide fire service for the rural areas of its fire district.

Sickels said that there have been several firefighters who have left the department due to a rift between the rural fire district and the city, to the point he is concerned if something isn’t done, the department would lose all its volunteers.

"It’s not from lack of effort from us," Sickels said. "We seem to be trying to push the buttons to get something done, but we have a hard time getting the city to commit."

In an effort to mediate with the city, the department sent an offer to form a new 28E intergovernmental agreement that would give equal control to the department, the rural area and the city.

Earlier this week, the West Liberty city council voted to release a previous 28E agreement and the proposed 28E agreement, along with comments on it from an impartial expert for public scrutiny.

The department has also given the city an extension to June 3 to work on the agreement in good faith or it would cease services inside the city.

The city says Wilton, Atalyssa, Nichols, Muscatine and West Branch will fight fires if the deadline passes, but council members are concerned response times could be much longer than normal.

There is no word if the agreement would also mean the end of the lawsuit between the rural fire district and the city.

