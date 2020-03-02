Special Olympics pleads its case for funding to the Muscatine County supervisors

MUSCATINE — There was nothing but attention and respect paid as Muscatine Special Olympics athlete Adam Rininger addressed the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday morning in reference to its decision to defund the Special Olympics program.
Recently the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors announced plans to either significantly decrease or eliminate program funding for the upcoming fiscal year.
The county provides $30,000 per year in funding for the program, about 30% of its total budget. While the plan is to seek donations if the county does not provide it, this would take away from time and resources that could be spent with the clients.
“I’ve been in Special Olympics for eight years and a global messenger for six years,” Rininger said. “In February of 2019 my mom and I were asked by Special Olympics Iowa to speak with our representatives and senators about Special Olympics in Washington.”
An athlete in basketball, softball, track and field and soccer, Rininger said he enjoys playing sports because he likes being with his friends. He spoke of being able to travel on a bus to competitions. He got a small chuckle from the audience when he commented if it weren’t for Special Olympics he would be watching YouTube videos.
The Muscatine Special Olympics celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. This came after years of growth through their 13 year-round sports offered to people with developmental disabilities. They also offer additional, non-sports programs such as their Healthy Athletes and wellness programs.
Muscatine Y executive director Bret Olson said the Muscatine branch is the only Special Olympics program run by the local Y, so the program is unique. He said the Y and the Special Olympics already raises money for much of the budget and adding $30,000 to that amount would be an extra hardship.
Special Olympics director Jason Miller explained the program is more than simply a sports program. He said the program benefits the people in the community who struggle the hardest for what they have. He said the program provides inclusion and leadership skills.
“This is a community where people struggle every day,” he said. “For health care, decent paying jobs, friendships or a chance to get out and play.”
He said the Muscatine Special Olympics program wasn’t the same as when it started. Over the years it has expanded and now serves 173 clients.
After the discussion, supervisor Doug Holliday began to make a motion to amend the budget, only to be told the budget couldn’t be amended at Monday’s meeting and the motion would have to wait until next week.
Supervisor Jeff Sorensen also explained the county’s budgeting process to the audience and how the supervisors determine how money is distributed to various funds. He said the general fund is the only fund the supervisors could determine how money is spent and that this year the county is at its cap in that fund.