Special Olympics pleads its case for funding to the Muscatine County supervisors

Muscatine Y executive director Bret Olson said the Muscatine branch is the only Special Olympics program run by the local Y, so the program is unique. He said the Y and the Special Olympics already raises money for much of the budget and adding $30,000 to that amount would be an extra hardship.

Special Olympics director Jason Miller explained the program is more than simply a sports program. He said the program benefits the people in the community who struggle the hardest for what they have. He said the program provides inclusion and leadership skills.

“This is a community where people struggle every day,” he said. “For health care, decent paying jobs, friendships or a chance to get out and play.”

He said the Muscatine Special Olympics program wasn’t the same as when it started. Over the years it has expanded and now serves 173 clients.

After the discussion, supervisor Doug Holliday began to make a motion to amend the budget, only to be told the budget couldn’t be amended at Monday’s meeting and the motion would have to wait until next week.

Supervisor Jeff Sorensen also explained the county’s budgeting process to the audience and how the supervisors determine how money is distributed to various funds. He said the general fund is the only fund the supervisors could determine how money is spent and that this year the county is at its cap in that fund.

