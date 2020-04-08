Spreading joy: Muscatine-based Facebook group provides happiness amid pandemic

As COVID-19 spread, Tolle and her family felt it was even more important to have such events. Tolle spoke with her neighbors about continuing the practice with a different theme every week and set up a Facebook group to keep people updated.

After starting the group, more and more people were invited to join. It was soon moving outside the neighborhood and even to other cities.

“Over the weeks we have had it, it has grown so much,” Tolle said. “It’s crazy to think that this has only been in existence about three weeks. It’s kind of crazy seeing what it has turned into, but it’s kind of fun.”

She said people in Fruitland, Wilton, Grandview and even some towns in Illinois are members.

Tolle said even after the COVID-19 emergency has passed, she hopes the group will continue to encourage people to take walks to see the decorated houses.

Themes are usually announced on Fridays. This coming week, the theme will be Easter Eggs. Tolle had originally considered asking people to hide eggs so kids could find them, but on further thought, realized that might not be safe. Instead, she hopes people can be creative to create fun hidden treasures people can see as they walk by.

Spreading Joy (Quarantine) Walks — Muscatine is a public group on Facebook and anyone is invited to join. The Muscatine Journal will print the themes for the coming week.