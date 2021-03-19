Spring burning stopped in Wapello again this year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Small said he was concerned about narrowing the season too much because it might lead to more concentrated burning during the shorter season.

Eventually no other proposal was presented and Maine moved the meeting forward. However, Shafer indicated the measure was not dead and asked that it be placed on the council’s April 1 meeting.

“We can have everyone here and vote on it and maybe then we’ll go back to two months,” he said.

Last year the council voted 3-3 at its March 4 meeting on a spring season, with Larry Wagg, Charles Wagg and Arnold opposed and Small, Taylor and Marlette in favor. Shafer had been absent.

At the next meeting on March 19, the spring burning season was approved on a 4-2 vote, with Shafer, Small, Taylor and Marlette all in favor and Charles Wagg and Arnold opposed. Larry Wagg was absent from that meeting.

In other action on Thursday, the council approved the city’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget, following a public hearing that did not draw any comments.

The approved budget includes projected total expenditures and transfers out of $2,798,403 and expected total revenues and other sources of $2,882,100, leaving a surplus of $83,697.