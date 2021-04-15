 Skip to main content
Spring cleanup day proposal goes to Wapello City Council
Spring cleanup day proposal goes to Wapello City Council

051320-Wapello City Hall-001

Wapello City Hall Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

 FILE PHOTO

WAPELLO — The Wapello City Council will be presented Thursday with a spring cleanup day proposal, which may determine if the city actually holds the event this year.

Members of the Louisa County Solid Waste Agency (LCSWA) learned the general details of the proposal during its quarterly meeting on Tuesday from LCSWA Secretary/Wapello Transfer Station (WTS) Manager Joellen Schantz and Kirt Adams, Wapello’s solid waste contracted hauler.

Adams explained his company had handled past cleanup days in Wapello on a volunteer basis, but time constraints and the costs of providing that service had increased, making a volunteer event this year financially impossible.

After learning about Adams’ decision not to conduct the volunteer cleanup day, Schantz said Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell had asked if the LCSWA was willing to extend the Saturday hours at the WTS. She said under that plan Wapello residents could haul waste themselves to the site without charge.

However, Schantz said that proposal was not feasible because the number of loads coming into the WTS on a Saturday was already large and any additional loads would create too large of a burden.

Other LCSWA officials also pointed out it would be difficult to limit the free dumping to just Wapello residents.

Schantz said Adams had proposed an alternative option that would include Adams providing the staff and equipment just like the volunteer day, but with modifications.

Under his proposal, Adams said his company would conduct the spring cleanup in the south end of the city on a Thursday and the north end on a Monday. Those are the same days his company conducts the regular trash pickup.

He also said spring cleanup disposal would be limited to piles no larger than four feet by four feet by eight feet, with residents required to purchase six trash tags at $1.50 per tag.

“It’s going to have to be profitable for me,” Adams told the agency members, explaining it cost him around $180 per hour to provide workers and a truck for the volunteer cleanup service.

Wapello would continue to pay the tipping fees to dispose of material, he told the agency members, who agreed the proposal appeared viable.

In other action, Schantz updated the members on the current LCSWA contract with the city of Muscatine for Household Hazardous Materials (HHM) disposal.

She said a new manager at the Muscatine Transfer Station, where Louisa County residents can disposal of their HHMs, had changed the station’s past practices.

Schantz said the new manager had reduced the number of items taken, including used antifreeze, and was turning some loads away. She said the current contract runs through 2023, but the agency would eventually need to address the issue.

Agency members also:

• Received an update on the environmental education program, which is currently provided under a contract with the Louisa County Conservation Board;

• Accepted the Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Audit;

• Approved 2.5% salary increases for the LCSWA staff;

• Learned the LCSWA had contracted with Lindsey Boys, Ottumwa, for tire recycling

