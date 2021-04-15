Spring cleanup day proposal goes to Wapello City Council

Under his proposal, Adams said his company would conduct the spring cleanup in the south end of the city on a Thursday and the north end on a Monday. Those are the same days his company conducts the regular trash pickup.

He also said spring cleanup disposal would be limited to piles no larger than four feet by four feet by eight feet, with residents required to purchase six trash tags at $1.50 per tag.

“It’s going to have to be profitable for me,” Adams told the agency members, explaining it cost him around $180 per hour to provide workers and a truck for the volunteer cleanup service.

Wapello would continue to pay the tipping fees to dispose of material, he told the agency members, who agreed the proposal appeared viable.

In other action, Schantz updated the members on the current LCSWA contract with the city of Muscatine for Household Hazardous Materials (HHM) disposal.

She said a new manager at the Muscatine Transfer Station, where Louisa County residents can disposal of their HHMs, had changed the station’s past practices.