Spring really does make a difference. Especially after the longest and toughest winter most people can remember.
It helps now in a multitude of ways that Daylight Saving Time is under way. Even temps in the 50s seem like a great day now.
I have to admit I was surprised as I drove home at some of the things I was beginning to see. Sure, some of the sights are visible because it’s lighter out.
But farm fields and cattle and horses are all nice views on your way home. With my mom’s side springing from an Iowa farm near Fort Dodge, I have always been partial to the farm life.
But I have to admit, the sight that surprised me the most was the sight of a neighborhood in Blue Grass alongside U.S. 61 that I had passed many times. At night and during the winter, I never saw it.
But in the daylight, near the side of the road I was driving as I headed east, I could not believe my eyes. It looked like a very nice neighborhood. And to think it had been there all winter.
Hats off to city for clean-up efforts
Spring is also a time to clean up the yard, and I want to salute the city for its clean-up week that begins April 22. Not to mention the ongoing spring leaf pickup.
Nothing speaks more highly of a city than a clean city. It tells visitors something very good instantly upon arrival.
There are many cities that don’t offer the chance to get rid of so many various items one week curbside that Muscatine does annually.
To have large items picked up curbside April 22-26 is a very good break for any citizen.
And to allow tires and electronics to be taken to the Transfer Station in May is another added bonus.
My advice to anyone is to take advantage of these great opportunities. Pride begins at home. Be proud of your own yard and house. It will greatly help any city. Take advantage of this clean-up opportunity.
You will not regret the effort.
One last thought ...
In a year where flood waters are bothering many towns along the Mississippi, you have to give Muscatine credit for how the often rising waters affect so little here. And Riverside Park, even with flood waters upon it, still looks very nice. Of course, it won't be long before it's back in full action.
