Spring is coming
WAPELLO — The Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission could still consider removing an adult entertainment section from the county’s near…
MUSCATINE — After getting the first of two COVID-19 vaccinations, Muscatine resident Helen Berry says there have been no side effects, but she…
MUSCATINE — During a weekly update on the COVID-19 vaccination process in Muscatine County, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said …
MUSCATINE — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has assigned 17 counties in Iowa to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-1…
WAPELLO — Two upcoming vaccination efforts in Louisa County will benefit from the recent FDA emergency approval of the single-dose Johnson and…
The Salvation Army in Muscatine announced Tuesday that there has been a positive COVID-19 test within the corps building at 1000 Oregon St., a…
WEST LIBERTY – The cure may not be worse than the disease for the West Liberty School District, however classes were cancelled Monday after se…
MUSCATINE — Community colleges are always grateful to have community support in the best of times, but on Wednesday Muscatine Community Colleg…
MUSCATINE – A Wapello man was pronounced dead Friday morning after a vehicle he was driving struck a tractor at Highway 61 and Fruitland Road.
MUSCATINE – Anticipating an uncertain financial year, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to lower the pay increase amount …