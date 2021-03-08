 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spring is coming
0 comments
top story

Spring is coming

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
temperature

For the first time in 2021 the temperature in Muscatine County broke 60 degrees on Monday. According to the National Weather Service temperatures in the mid 50s to high 60s can be expected throughout the week with rain expected Wednesday and Thursday. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in 2021 the temperature in Muscatine County broke 60 degrees on Monday. According to the National Weather Service temperatures in the mid 50s to high 60s can be expected throughout the week with rain expected Wednesday and Thursday. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News