The Army Corps of Engineers is asking area residents for feedback on proposed alterations to the levee system.

This year, the Corps of Engineers and the Muscatine Island Levee Stakeholder Group are planning to raise and strengthen the Muscatine Island Levee to a 3-mile reach.

According to the Levee Stakeholder Group, written comments of interest are needed in order to officially begin this alteration of the levee. Residents will have from now until Wednesday, May 17, to send a letter or email.

Although many options were reviewed by the Corps, it was determined that the best course of action was to improve the lowest point in the levee, which would in turn make it so that an overtop situation would not erode the levee itself, with any floodwater instead overflowing at the new hardened structure at the far end of the levee. From there, the water would flow to the pump station and back into the river once it receded.

The project comes several years after the Corps' Levee Breach Study in 2013. According to this study, because of the levee’s current system, if an overtop situation were to occur at the sand levee, it would erode, allowing a large amount of water to break through. From this study, the creation of the Levee Stakeholder Group came about in order to “determine potential improvements”.

“We’ve seen many natural disasters across the country and around the world occurring more often. In Muscatine, 8 of the top 10 historic crests have occurred since the year 2000," Levee Stakeholder Group member Rich Dwyer said in a news release.

Additionally, it was emphasized by the Bi-State Regional Commission that the “key economic development need” that will be addressed through the new project will be protecting major businesses and industries within Muscatine County that would otherwise be impacted by flooding if the current levee were to fail.

Should this happen on the northern portion of the levee, the 2013 study demonstrated that Highway 61, a main evacuation route, would then become inaccessible within two to four hours of a breach. This in turn would create environmental damage throughout Muscatine’s industrial commercial area, potentially even disrupting systems such as the regional power grid, MidAmerican Power Generating Plant, the Muscatine Water Pollution Control Plant and the Muscatine Power & Water power plant.

Emails can be sent to MVR408@usace.army.mil, while regular mail can be sent to the District Engineer, US Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District (Attn: Keller (PM-M), Clock Tower Building, P.O. Box 2004, Rock Island, IL, 61204-2004.

Photos: Flood waters receding Saturday, cleanup to begin along the river