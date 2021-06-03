Stanley Center announces founders' granddaughter as new Board of Director's Chair

MUSCATINE – Sixty-five years ago, Max and Betty Stanley founded the Stanley Center for Peace and Security. Now, in 2021, their granddaughter has stepped up to lead the center as its newest Board of Director’s chair.
This week, it was announced that Lynne Stanley had been elected by the Stanley Center’s Board of Directors to be its first female chair. Additionally, Lori Zook-Stanley was elected to serve as the Center’s new vice chair. Both women took these positions on May 1.
One of the Center’s core values is keeping the Stanley family involved in its core governance. Not only does this recent election coincide with this core value, but it also ensures that the Center will continue to be led by those with experience and knowledge to share, as well as those with a passion for facing global challenges head on.
Having grown up in Muscatine, Lynne has been involved with the Center since 1989. She has dual degrees in business management and psychology, as well as a Juris Doctor degree at the University of Iowa, and practiced corporate law at a Minneapolis law firm for eight years, eventually becoming a partner. Eventually, Lynne left her practice to focus on various types of volunteer work.
Zook-Stanley, meanwhile, received a bachelor’s degree with an interdisciplinary major in history, political science, and biology, as well as a Master of Social Work. Along with her work at the Center, she also works in private practice as a psychotherapist.
In a press release, Lynne stated the Center would continue exploring new solutions for a sustainable future and forming new partnerships along the way, always acknowledging the responsibility that their organization has to the planet and the people on it.
“Center staff understand and live that responsibility. We will do our part to support them and the peace we envision for our children and grandchildren,” she said.
Brian Hanson, the previous Chair, will continue to stay on the Center’s Board of Directors while President and CEO Keith Porter will continue serving in his current role. When asked, Porter said that he was looking forward to working alongside Lynne, having already known and worked with her before for more than 30 years.
“As we establish the norm of regularly transitioning our Board leadership, the approach the Center takes to our work will remain strategic, catalytic, collaborative, and impact-driven,” Hanson said.
Although this is only the Center’s most recent development, many more are on the way, according to Porter. This will include making the Stanley organization more diverse and inclusive to others, new programming to address core policy goals, reimagining local efforts focused on global education for students in the Muscatine community, and finally the completion of the new Stanley Center headquarters.