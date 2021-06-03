Stanley Center announces founders' granddaughter as new Board of Director's Chair

MUSCATINE – Sixty-five years ago, Max and Betty Stanley founded the Stanley Center for Peace and Security. Now, in 2021, their granddaughter has stepped up to lead the center as its newest Board of Director’s chair.

This week, it was announced that Lynne Stanley had been elected by the Stanley Center’s Board of Directors to be its first female chair. Additionally, Lori Zook-Stanley was elected to serve as the Center’s new vice chair. Both women took these positions on May 1.

One of the Center’s core values is keeping the Stanley family involved in its core governance. Not only does this recent election coincide with this core value, but it also ensures that the Center will continue to be led by those with experience and knowledge to share, as well as those with a passion for facing global challenges head on.

Having grown up in Muscatine, Lynne has been involved with the Center since 1989. She has dual degrees in business management and psychology, as well as a Juris Doctor degree at the University of Iowa, and practiced corporate law at a Minneapolis law firm for eight years, eventually becoming a partner. Eventually, Lynne left her practice to focus on various types of volunteer work.