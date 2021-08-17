Stanley Center announces winners of the 2022 Catherine Miller Explorer Award

MUSCATINE — Two Muscatine High School teachers, Kyle Kennedy and Teale Burford, will receive the 2022 Catherine Miller Explorer Award from the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.
Since 2005, the Stanley Center has given this annual award and the trips abroad that come with it honor Catherine Miller, a Muscatine teacher who was an avid traveler and an advocate for developing a global mindset in her students. The award seeks to continue Miller’s efforts by giving other Muscatine teachers a chance to travel abroad and gain global perspectives that can then be passed along to their students.
Program Officer Krista Regennitter and Stanley President and CEO Keith Porter presented the awards to Kennedy and Burford during a faculty meeting at Muscatine High School. Thirty-five teachers have now been honored with the award.
“We recognize the important role educators play in cultivating young people’s curiosity for the world and respect of diversity,” Regennitter said. “Through this experience, these teachers will come away with new insight into how to support students from diverse backgrounds, include global perspective into their classroom, and expand their horizons personally and professionally.”
“Both of the candidates demonstrated an ongoing commitment not only to developing their students’ global mindsets but to continuously learn and grow their own global competencies, Regennitter said.
Regennitter said Kennedy and Burford had a clear path in mind for how they would take their traveling experiences and apply it to their students.
“It feels really good to win it," said Kennedy, a social studies teacher. "This isn’t the first time I’ve applied, and I was actually a finalist a couple years ago. I was a little sad to not get the award then, but it feels really good to get it now.”
“I’m absolutely ecstatic to get this opportunity,” said Teale, the Muscatine High School choral director. “I never expected that my name would be pulled. I’ve entered the contest every year that I’ve worked for the Muscatine Community School District, so I’m just really glad that it’s an opportunity that’s offered to teachers here.”
Kennedy will go to South Korea.
“It’s a part of the world that I’ve always been interested in traveling to, just to see the similarities between Southeast Asian culture and Western culture in the United States. I’d also like to see the differences and the unique lifestyle that a lot of the locals live out there, seeing how it might be different from what we experience here in the Midwest,” he said.
Kennedy hopes to bring back a global perspective of life outside of Muscatine and the Midwest.
“A lot of our students here have stayed local for pretty much their whole lives, so bringing a perspective from somewhere really far away like Southeast Asia would help open up that perspective, as well as help them see where we fit in the grand scheme of the world," Kennedy said.
Teale chose West Africa for her trip, as she felt it would be a great place to explore other cultures and their music, and to learn more about the origins of American music.
“American music grew from West African music because of the millions of slaves that were captured and brought into America, and it’s their music that American music is built on. By going to West Africa, I’m hoping to get better in touch with American music,” Teale said.
Teale hopes to bring her students a global perspective on music style and culture, as well as a better understanding of the music they perform and its history so it can be more authentically performed. “It’s all important. Music is more than just notes on a page,” she said.
Due to the pandemic, the 2022 winners will not take their trips before the summer of 2022. The 2020 winners, Lee Plummer and Bret Woodward, and the 2021 winners, Trisha Weeks and Kelsey Meier, will also travel in the summer of 2022.