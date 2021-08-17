Stanley Center announces winners of the 2022 Catherine Miller Explorer Award

Regennitter said Kennedy and Burford had a clear path in mind for how they would take their traveling experiences and apply it to their students.

“It feels really good to win it," said Kennedy, a social studies teacher. "This isn’t the first time I’ve applied, and I was actually a finalist a couple years ago. I was a little sad to not get the award then, but it feels really good to get it now.”

“I’m absolutely ecstatic to get this opportunity,” said Teale, the Muscatine High School choral director. “I never expected that my name would be pulled. I’ve entered the contest every year that I’ve worked for the Muscatine Community School District, so I’m just really glad that it’s an opportunity that’s offered to teachers here.”

Kennedy will go to South Korea.

“It’s a part of the world that I’ve always been interested in traveling to, just to see the similarities between Southeast Asian culture and Western culture in the United States. I’d also like to see the differences and the unique lifestyle that a lot of the locals live out there, seeing how it might be different from what we experience here in the Midwest,” he said.

Kennedy hopes to bring back a global perspective of life outside of Muscatine and the Midwest.