Stanley Center collaborates on a VR documentary about the 2018 false missile alert

MUSCATINE — FilmScene, a nonprofit movie theater in Iowa City, is presenting its first Refocus Film Festival through Oct. 8, with one of the films the virtual reality documentary “On the Morning You Wake (to the End of the World)”.

Produced by Games for Change, the film shares the stories of several people who were in Hawaii on Jan. 13, 2018, and were told through an SMS alert that a ballistic missile was heading toward the state, only for this warning to be retracted 38 minutes later. Officials then shared that the alert had been sent by mistake.

The Stanley Center for Peace and Security acted as both a convener and collaborator on the film, first working with the team at Games for Change on nuclear weapon programming related to the 2018 incident before then bringing the film’s attention to the team at FilmScene and getting it a spot in the festival.

“The Global Education program at the Stanley Center is interested in this project as a pathway to use art and different forms of media to help people build understanding around complex global issues,” Krista Regennitter, program officer for global education, said.

“On this project, our program partnered with our journalism and media team, which helps reporters around the world produce more and better reporting on the three global challenges at the heart of the center’s work: mitigating climate change, avoiding the use of nuclear weapons and preventing mass violence and atrocities,” she continued.

Regennitter added that this opportunity was also seen as a way to share the film with the Muscatine community, as the film can be viewed during the festival without needing to purchase a festival pass. The Stanley Center also will present a panel at the festival, “More Than a Movie: Can Art Change the World?” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

“The Stanley Center places a high value on independent, accurate journalism and the role journalists and the media play in building better-informed societies, more-accountable institutions, and effective global governance,” Regennitter continued.

When asked what she thought of the film itself, Regennitter shared that she had found it to be “very impactful,” with the virtual reality experience of it adding an element of immersion that other traditional films may have a harder time providing.

“Hearing firsthand accounts of what people were thinking and doing for the 38 minutes that they believed a missile was heading toward Hawaii was poignant,” she said. “This film does an exceptional job of promoting empathy while drawing attention to the larger global challenge posed by nuclear weapons.”

Residents interested in watching “On the Morning You Wake (to the End of the World),” or who want to learn more about the Refocus Film Festival, can go to https://refocusfilmfestival.org/.