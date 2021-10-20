Stanley Center construction crew now on-site, begins work on new headquarters

MUSCATINE — Although its “groundhealing” ceremony was on Sept. 17, the construction team is finally making its way now onto the site of the former Musser Public Library, soon to be the new Stanley Center for Peace and Security headquarters.

The Stanley Center purchased the building from the city in October 2020 and has spent the past year preparing to begin its latest project, converting the former library, located at 304 Iowa Ave., into a headquarters that will not only house 24 staff members, but will also be the first “living building” in Iowa upon completion, making it one of the most environmentally friendly buildings in the state.

With only 30 certified living buildings in the world, Mark Seaman, vice president and director of communications for Stanley, said that the organization hopes to make its headquarters number 31.

“Our construction team will be there for the duration of the project,” Seaman said. “They’ve just begun demolition on the interior. The ceilings and some of the walls have come down in places, and they’re just continuing to remove a lot of the interior of the building.”

Seaman said the interior of the former library won’t be completely gutted, but there will still be a significant transformation both inside and out.