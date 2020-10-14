Stanley Center plans Living Building as its headquarters

MUSCATINE — Renovating a building with the goal of making it one of the “greenest buildings in the state” will add to the expense, but for the Stanley Center for Peace as Security it was a no-brainer to proceed in that manner.

Negotiations with the city of Muscatine are wrapping up for Stanley to take possession of the former Musser Library building at 304 Iowa Ave. The final reading of an ordinance to rezone the 17,080-square-foot building to central commercial is on its final reading during Thursday’s city council meeting, as is the final authorization of the sale. The council has already agreed to sell the building to Stanley at a purchase price of $120,000. During discussions, center officials said its vision for the project was to follow the Living Building Challenge guidelines.

“The cost of the Living Building concept certainly adds to the price tag of the renovation, but those costs pale in comparison to the cost of a typical building on the environment,” Mark Seaman, communications director at the Stanley Center, said. “And, while the investment is substantial, a return on that investment will come from a building that provides all of its own energy through solar panels, water through rainwater capture systems, food through gardens and health benefits for our planet, our people and our neighbors.”