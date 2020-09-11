Stanley Center purchases former Muscatine library building for new headquarters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — With a unanimous decision, the Muscatine City Council Thursday approved the next use for the city building at 304 Iowa Ave., the former Musser Public Library.

Over the summer, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security determined the building, after extensive renovation, would make an ideal location for its permanent headquarters. The Center anticipates the investment of more than $6 million to renovate the building. Upon completion, it will house a staff of 24 workers. Another goal the center has is to make the building the first fully certified “living building,” requiring it make a positive impact on the human and natural systems that impact them. Construction is targeted to begin in the spring of 2021 and be completed in the spring of 2022.

“We’re really excited about the possibility of turning this building into our headquarters,” Keith Porter, president and CEO of the center, said. “We really view it as a win-win for everyone involved. It’s good for us and it’s also very good for Muscatine, to have something done with that building.”