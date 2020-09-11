Stanley Center purchases former Muscatine library building for new headquarters

MUSCATINE — With a unanimous decision, the Muscatine City Council Thursday approved the next use for the city building at 304 Iowa Ave., the former Musser Public Library.
Over the summer, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security determined the building, after extensive renovation, would make an ideal location for its permanent headquarters. The Center anticipates the investment of more than $6 million to renovate the building. Upon completion, it will house a staff of 24 workers. Another goal the center has is to make the building the first fully certified “living building,” requiring it make a positive impact on the human and natural systems that impact them. Construction is targeted to begin in the spring of 2021 and be completed in the spring of 2022.
“We’re really excited about the possibility of turning this building into our headquarters,” Keith Porter, president and CEO of the center, said. “We really view it as a win-win for everyone involved. It’s good for us and it’s also very good for Muscatine, to have something done with that building.”
The Stanley Center has occupied two floors in the Laurel Building since 1998 as tenants. In June 2018 the new Musser Library and HNI Community opened and the council approved a resolution declaring the former building surplus and authorized city staff to dispose of the building. No bids were received during a private auction on July 2018. No offers to purchase the building had been made since.
The purchase price of the building from the city was $120,000, which is reflective of the fair market value of the property.
Porter said one of the things that drew the center to the building was its history as an educational hub. He said during the renovation the building would become one of the most environmentally friendly and ecologically sustainable buildings in Iowa. Living buildings create their own energy, create a positive impact on the human and natural systems they interact with and connect occupants to daylight, and nature.
The completed center will include space dedicated to the center’s educational programming in Muscatine.
Porter said the Stanley Center web site would include an outline of the project and regular updates. He also said the center would maintain open lines of communication with the neighbors and work with the contractors to mitigate any disruptions during the construction phase.
