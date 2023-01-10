Stanley Center reburies time capsule discovered in 2021 at new headquarters in Muscatine

The Stanley Center for Peace and Security’s construction team took a moment Monday to rebury the time capsule discovered in 2021 — allowing the items to be preserved for rediscovery by future generations.

The time capsule was originally hidden in 1971 in the cornerstone of the former Musser Public Library building and discovered last June during construction on the Stanley Center’s new headquarters, located at 304 Iowa Ave.

“We just wanted to keep the tradition going,” Mark Seaman, vice president and director of communications, said in response to why he and his team decided to rebury the time capsule.

When it was decided this time capsule would be reburied, several current-day items were added to it. This included letters from Musser Public Library Director Bobby Fiedler and Keith Porter, Stanley Center president and CEO; artwork from the Stanley Center; and a catalog of all the materials found at the former Musser Library in 1901.

“We hope it's representative of the community, of the library and of the work that the Stanley Center is doing,” Seaman said.

Once placed in its new spot, the time capsule was sealed using three bricks that listed the years 1901, 1971 and 2021 — to symbolize the former building’s opening year, the original burying date of the time capsule during a time of renovation and the year it was rediscovered.

“This is a new beginning,” Seaman said shortly before the capsule was placed. “It’s a new beginning for the building, and it’s a new beginning for the Stanley Center and our place in the community. It’s a really exciting day.”

Following this occasion, the Stanley Center’s construction crew has only a few things left to do to complete the building. Although work will continue into February, Stanley Center staff are expected to begin moving into their new headquarters on the week of Jan. 17.

Because cold and winter weather is fairly unpredictable, a grand opening for the new headquarters will be announced for either April or May, allowing plenty of time for the weather to warm up and for the building’s greenery to begin blooming. More information about the grand opening will be released as the date nears.

“It’s been three years since we first started talking about a permanent home,” Seaman said. “It’s hard to believe that it’s finally coming to reality. We’ve been documenting every step of the process, and it’ll feel good to call it home.”