Stanley Center seeks host families for incoming exchange students

MUSCATINE — After two years of being unable to host foreign exchange students because of the global pandemic, Muscatine organizations are hoping to once again welcome international students in the community.

The Stanley Center for Peace and Security, in coordination with the AFS International Program/USA and Rotary Exchange, is seeking families interested in hosting high school exchange students. They would attend Muscatine High School.

“Research is clear that one of the best paths to building cultural understanding and acceptance of others is through people-to-people exchange,” said Krista Regennitter, Stanley Center’s Program Officer for Global Education.

Families can choose to host for three months, or six to nine months. Exchange students are responsible for their own spending money and medical coverage; host families provide daily meals and a place for the student to sleep and study.

Stanley Center staff members hope to promote cultural sharing and learning through these international connections. For many host families, these bonds are long-lasting and life-changing, creating many positive memories.

“Hosting international exchange students in Muscatine is an opportunity for our local students, teachers and community to get to know individuals from other countries, building bridges of understanding and developing cultural competencies, which are important pathways to building a peaceful and just world,” Regennitter said.

Rotary Chair Mike Wedell said for Rotary Exchange, all types of families, including single parent families and "empty-nest" families, are welcome. He encourages families with middle or high school-aged children to apply, as these host students can then help exchange students settle in and navigate their new school environment.

Host families are asked to be open-minded and supportive, and must have the ability to emotionally support and encourage the students. Wedell added families who offer their student a perspective they may not have in their home country, such as something relating to their personal culture or background, are also highly requested.

“We want families to not only help students adapt, but to also see a different side of life,” Wedell said. “It’s all about being able to give and take, and making sure that (the exchange students) have a good experience.”

For more information, contact Krista Regennitter, program officer for Global Education at the Stanley Center, at kristar@stanleycenter.org or call 563-299-3602. For Rotary Exchange, Wedell requested they reach out within the next week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.