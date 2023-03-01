Every year, Sister Cities International holds an annual Young Artists and Authors Showcase. With each showcase based around a certain theme, Sister Cities International uses this event as a means to encourage students to express the various missions of the group through original artwork and written works.

For the second year in a row, the Global Education program at Stanley Center, in collaboration with Muscatine Sister Cities and the Muscatine Art Center, is using the occasion to both encourage local young artists to participate in the event as well as give these artists some local spotlight.

“We organized this competition last year, in partnership with art teachers in Muscatine, after becoming aware of YAAS through our friends at Muscatine Sister Cities,” Krista Regennitter, program officer for Global Education said. “This year, we wanted to open it up to the full county, so we are advertising the competition more widely.”

This year, YAAS’ theme is “Peace by Piece: Food Security in my Community,” which Regennitter said she saw as a great theme to help students explore the intersection and connection of local issues and global issues. Additionally, she felt that the theme was an opportunity for students to think about the challenges that they often hear regarding food security issues abroad within the context of their community.

Artists ages 13 to 18 in Muscatine County may submit original artwork, photography, poetry, creative writing and music based around the theme through a Google submission form by 5 p.m. on March 6, 2023.

From there, the work of up to three local students will be selected for a $100 cash prize and submission to the Sister Cities International contest. These and other submissions received by the Stanley Center and Muscatine Sister Cities will be displayed in the Muscatine Art Center from April 6 to May 14. The winners of the local YAAS competition will be notified by March 20 and will be publicly announced on Sunday, April 23.

As for the International branch of the competition, those whose pieces get submitted will have the chance to win other prizes, with the grand prize being $1,000. Sister Cities International will judge each of the submissions based on originality, composition and theme interpretation.

“We are very excited to partner with Muscatine Sister Cities and the Muscatine Art Center on this project. We hope that Muscatine County high school students will share their talents with us,” Regennitter said.

For more information on YAAS guidelines, artists can visit https://www.sistercities.org/2023-yaas. Pieces can be submitted through the entry Google form, which can be found at http://www.muscatineartcenter.org/artists.