After two years of renovation efforts, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security is nearly ready to show the public its new home at 304 Iowa Ave.

From 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, the Stanley Center will hold a special Sustainability Fair in honor of its new building’s grand opening.

“We’re so excited about our big opening. It’s just going to be a really fun and family-friendly day to celebrate our opening and to that with the community,” said Mark Seaman, vice president and director of communications.

This will be a free event open to the entire community, with the main focus being on celebrating sustainability and the efforts being made at the Stanley Center’s new building to advance local sustainable practices.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the new building, which has strived to achieve all the requirements established for the Living Building Challenge. This includes producing more energy than it uses through solar power, acquiring all its water through rainwater harvesting and incorporating a biophilic design.

“Part of our motivation for taking the Living Building Challenge was to use the building as a teaching tool for what’s possible in terms of sustainability,” Seaman said. “That means opening our doors to the public and inviting folks in to see and interact with some of the building’s mechanical components and experience what it’s like to be inside of a living building.”

Outside of the new building, more than 20 other organizations will have booths at the Sustainability Fair as they take the opportunity to share what other green initiatives are happening within the community as well as within the state.

Through the event, Seaman said he hoped attendees learn that “we all have a part to play in climate change, big and small.” He also hoped that they would take the time to learn a bit more about the Stanley Center and the things he and his team do while they are there.

The fair will also include various food trucks, live music, multicultural performances, fun activities for kids and free giveaways. Although the event is being held in honor of the building’s grand opening, Seaman shared that he isn’t opposed to making the fair an annual event if this one proves to be successful.

“We definitely will be engaging with the community in multiple ways beyond the Sustainability Fair, both through our building and through our local education program,” he said. “But we’ll see how it goes. I’d love to think about doing this again bigger and better year-after-year.”

For more information on the Sustainability Fair or on the Stanley Center as a whole, go to https://stanleycenter.org/publications/building-sustainability-fair/.

