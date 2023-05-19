Several Susan Clark Jr. High students got a hands-on experience with engineering this week through an annual event at Stanley Consultants downtown office.

During their visit Thursday, each of the students competed in an engineering design challenge where they tried to build a bridge out of Popsicle sticks and other common materials, with the focus being on building the strongest bridge for the least "cost."

This year, there was also an added focus on “value engineering”, which encouraged students to try to build a bridge that held a minimum amount of force without overbuilding.

“It’s been pretty fun,” one student, Gabe Nienau said. “We’ve been trying to figure out how to make (our bridge) sturdy and stuff like that.”

He added that he felt as if he learned a lot about architecture basics and how to make sturdy structures with a good design from the challenge.

Another student, Raiden Stanbro, said that he incorporated an arched design based on the bridges he’s seen in real life.

He said he learned about how “a lot goes into a bridge. There’s more to it than just building it.”

According to Chris Hoffman, manager at Stanley Consultants, this is the third semester that they’ve done this type of engineering challenge day with Laurie Schroeder, a PLTW (Project Lead The Way) teacher at SCJH, and her students.

“We really enjoy the partnership, and we’re sad that (Schroeder) will be retiring this month. But we look forward to future partnerships with the school district,” Hoffman said. “We’re all about being a people-first company, and anything we can do to help local students on their path towards the career they want, we want to be a part of that.”

The first time Stanley Consultants participated in an engineering and design challenge event was a few years ago when they collaborated with the high school robotics team.

“Out of that (Schroeder) and one of her co-teachers at the time participated in that,” Hoffman continued. “The students really loved it and wanted to see if we could continue doing it, and so we moved it here to Stanley Consultants where we could support it in the same way as far as the technical putting together of a challenge.”

During each of these challenge days, Stanley Consultants has also had the opportunity to have some of their engineers, architects, computer-aided drafters and others come to speak to the students during their lunch break.

“I think some of them get a glimpse of what their future might be,” Hoffman said. “We actually have some members here who will often talk during lunches about how they attended a very similar event hosted by Stanley eight to 10 years ago where they caught the spark for pursuing a STEM career. Others may just be opening their eyes to different career horizons that they might not have considered before.”