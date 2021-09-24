Stanley Consultants, MORC receives engineering award of merit

“It’s a very interesting and unique project, and it’s really amazing to have involvement in something like this,” he said, “It’s so environmentally sustainable and beneficial, and I think that’s super fantastic. We’re recovering material that would normally go into a landfill, and we’re converting it into renewable bio-gas.”

For MORC, this is only the beginning. By the end of the year, the Water & Resource Recovery Facility is planning to renovate one of the existing idle digesters to increase capacity, allowing more material to be collected and more bio-gas to be created.

This most recent award from ENR is just one of several that the organic waste recycling project has received. The same year that MORC opened, Stanley Consultants was given the Grand Conceptor award for its design, as well as the top prize in the category of water and wastewater from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Iowa. Later in 2021, the project was named a national finalist in the ACEC’s prestigious Engineering Excellence Awards. The project also won a Grand Award in the association’s overall category.

“The fact that it’s a municipality doing this and logistically handling all this material coming in, I think that’s part of the story that intrigues people and turns their head a little bit, it makes them say ‘yeah, this is a really cool project’,” Brady continued. “It’s always great to be recognized by your peers and your industry sector. To have that honor and recognition is truly special, and it’s made more wonderful by working with our hometown of Muscatine and the Water & Resource Recovery Facility.”

