Stanley Consultants, MORC receives engineering award of merit

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Organics Recycling Center has been honored again.
In late August, Engineering News Record Midwest announced its list of the 36 best projects of 2021 out of 102 entries. Muscatine Organics Recycling Center (MORC) and Stanley Consultants of Muscatine were given an Award of Merit in the Small Projects category, for turning organic waste into renewable fuel.
“We were certainly hopeful that we would be recognized,” Jay Brady, Stanley Consultants’ principal environmental engineer for this project, said. “It’s such a unique facility, and because it’s unique, it has certain engineering challenges because there’s not really a prior blueprint or design to point to. I think that’s what a lot of people are really intrigued about.”
As part of the Muscatine Area Resource Recovery for Vehicles and Energy Program, the recycling center uses a T42 Turbo Separator to efficiently separate expired food and other organic waste from plastic packaging. This waste is turned into renewable gas through the Water & Resource Recovery Facility’s digesters.
Jon Koch, director of the facility, has previously referred to the engineering used within MORC as “cutting edge” in terms of what it can do for recycling and renewable energy efforts.
Since its installation in May 2020, MORC has received 20 to 30 tons of food waste per day from Muscatine and beyond. Brady believed the project put the city "on the map" through all the attention and interest that it’s gathered.
“It’s a very interesting and unique project, and it’s really amazing to have involvement in something like this,” he said, “It’s so environmentally sustainable and beneficial, and I think that’s super fantastic. We’re recovering material that would normally go into a landfill, and we’re converting it into renewable bio-gas.”
For MORC, this is only the beginning. By the end of the year, the Water & Resource Recovery Facility is planning to renovate one of the existing idle digesters to increase capacity, allowing more material to be collected and more bio-gas to be created.
This most recent award from ENR is just one of several that the organic waste recycling project has received. The same year that MORC opened, Stanley Consultants was given the Grand Conceptor award for its design, as well as the top prize in the category of water and wastewater from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Iowa. Later in 2021, the project was named a national finalist in the ACEC’s prestigious Engineering Excellence Awards. The project also won a Grand Award in the association’s overall category.
“The fact that it’s a municipality doing this and logistically handling all this material coming in, I think that’s part of the story that intrigues people and turns their head a little bit, it makes them say ‘yeah, this is a really cool project’,” Brady continued. “It’s always great to be recognized by your peers and your industry sector. To have that honor and recognition is truly special, and it’s made more wonderful by working with our hometown of Muscatine and the Water & Resource Recovery Facility.”