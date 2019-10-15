MUSCATINE — A mainstay in Muscatine that has impact on the entire world will change its name to better reflect its purpose and approach to driving progress on global policy.
According to a news release, the Stanley Foundation, created in 1956 by C. Maxwell and Elizabeth Stanley of Muscatine, is changing its name, as of Nov. 11, to the Stanley Center for Peace and Security. The new name was announced Wednesday at the group’s 60th annual strategy conference in Warrenton, Va. On Thursday morning, the Stanley group will begin an email campaign, in which about 15,000 people and organizations Stanley has worked with will be informed of the change.
“It was a yearlong process,” Stanley director of communications Mark Seaman said. “We were doing some self-exploration and seeking perspectives of people we come into frequent contact with as well as staff and governance and were trying to address how our communications could be more effective.”
During the process, it was learned one of the biggest misconceptions was the Stanley Foundation is a grant maker or a funder in the traditional sense. Seaman explained Stanley is more of a partner and a creator that works in conjunction with other entities, but does not provide funding.
The organization continues to believe in the power of institutions like the United Nations and, today, incorporates the perspectives of civil society organizations, the private sector and governments in progressing policy. Policy issues Stanley focuses on are climate change, avoiding the use of nuclear weapons, and preventing mass violence and atrocities.
“Collective action on global challenges requires the participation of those impacted by them, as well as those who shape, influence and implement policy at all levels of government and society, said Stanley Foundation president Keith Porter.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Seaman said the name “Stanley” would be preserved. The Stanley family had founded the group and continues to be involved in the governance. It was determined “Foundation” needed to be changed. An outside consulting firm helped determine the new name.
The Stanley Foundation had always chosen its issues by looking at the biggest threats to humankind. The name “Peace and Security” is born out of the Stanley’s’ passion that the issues the group works on must be done in collaboration with others for the common good.
“Our founders Max and Betty Stanley lived through two World Wars and believed passionately that causes of conflict must be approached by countries working together,” Porter said. “Max believed in the promise of the United Nations and created the foundation in 1956 as means to help that great experiment thrive.”
Seaman said the new name is meant to bring more clarity to the group’s approach to its work. The organization’s status as an endowed, private operating foundation will remain the same, as will its work in the local community, including assisting the Model United Nations club at Muscatine High School and presenting the Catherine Miller Explorer Awards to local educators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.