State and federal agencies assist seawall restoration

MUSCATINE — When the floodwaters that swept through downtown Muscatine in 2019 finally subsided after a record 99 consecutive days above flood stage, they took with them the seawall, which served as the entrance to Muscatine Boat Harbor and Marina.

While the damage to the wall had been occurring for years, the declining water level revealed the extent of it. The protective stone lining from the shore of Mad Creek to the entryway of the boat harbor was damaged or displaced. Kevin Jenison, communications director for the city of Muscatine reports the wall was reduced in height as well as width.

“A lot of the stone — a lot of the little stuff as well as the big stuff — was taken downstream by the power of the Mississippi,” Jenison said. “It had decreased in stability from the Corps of Engineers specifications. It met the requirements to be rebuilt.”

He said the Corps of Engineers had done an inspection of the wall and found several areas needed to be fixed. Jenison said this is something the city needed to do.

On April 16, 2019, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Muscatine County due to the flood. The declaration allowed state and federal resources to be used to recover from the flood. The Federal Emergency Management Agency was one agency that offered funding for repair work.