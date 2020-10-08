State and federal agencies assist seawall restoration

MUSCATINE — When the floodwaters that swept through downtown Muscatine in 2019 finally subsided after a record 99 consecutive days above flood stage, they took with them the seawall, which served as the entrance to Muscatine Boat Harbor and Marina.
While the damage to the wall had been occurring for years, the declining water level revealed the extent of it. The protective stone lining from the shore of Mad Creek to the entryway of the boat harbor was damaged or displaced. Kevin Jenison, communications director for the city of Muscatine reports the wall was reduced in height as well as width.
“A lot of the stone — a lot of the little stuff as well as the big stuff — was taken downstream by the power of the Mississippi,” Jenison said. “It had decreased in stability from the Corps of Engineers specifications. It met the requirements to be rebuilt.”
He said the Corps of Engineers had done an inspection of the wall and found several areas needed to be fixed. Jenison said this is something the city needed to do.
On April 16, 2019, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Muscatine County due to the flood. The declaration allowed state and federal resources to be used to recover from the flood. The Federal Emergency Management Agency was one agency that offered funding for repair work.
Jenison said it took nearly a year, but FEMA approved the project. On May 7 the Muscatine City Council approved a contract with Triple B Construction to repair the wall with riprap revetment stone. FEMA will pay 75% of the $368,486 project and Iowa will pay 10%, or $36,848, with the city of Muscatine using future bond proceeds to pay the remaining $55,272 of the project.
Jenison said the first order of business for Triple B was to level a road on the top of the jetty wall for the excavator and the dump truck to travel on the wall as it is being repaired. He said the project could be completed this fall. He said as long as the weather holds out, crews will be working on the project.
“It’s kind of an interesting thing to watch the guys back the dump truck all the way up the jetty and then drive out again,” Jenison said. “I don’t know if I would have to courage for that, but he seems pretty confident he can do it.”
