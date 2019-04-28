MUSCATINE — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand met with a small group of Muscatine area residents mid-morning on Sunday in the student center at MCC. The stop was part of a three-day blitz across the state, where Sand is meeting with residents in town hall-style settings.
Sand is discussing a new Public Innovations & Efficiencies (PIE) Chart. According to handouts provided by Sand, the aim is to help “State and local governments increase efficiency and communicate with the public about their efforts.”
"It's a whole bunch of efficiency recommendations we're going to partnering with local governments on," said Andrew Turner, Communications Director for the State Auditor. "We are looking for feedback from the community on what kind of recommendations people in the community have and how they compare to the ones we have come up with."
Once live, the initiative will provide a place for local government entities to enter information as to what steps they are taking to increase efficiency and reduce costs to taxpayers. Topics currently covered by the PIE Chart include energy efficiency, lighting, paper consumption, among others.
Each topic comes with a savings checklist. For example, under the paper consumption category, entities will be able to check if they have completed the following:
• Reduce printing by providing electronic PDF’s where possible
• Set duplex (two-sided) printing as default for all printers
• Set “draft” as the default print quality for all printers
Turner says that by taking steps such as these, the auditor’s office as able to save an estimated $11,000 per year by no longer printing, binding, and mailing reports to clients, instead sending PDF’s via email.
Kelcey Brackett, Muscatine City Council At-Large, attended the meeting with Sand. Brackett says the information provided by Sand and the steps being taken could potentially be used locally, “Many of the items listed are ones that are already being implemented by the City of Muscatine, but something like this would be an effective way to identify where more improvement is needed.” Brackett continues, “We have to remember that money saved is money that we don’t need to collect.”
Karen Cooney, candidate for Muscatine Community School District said, “It is always good to see where we can look to save, especially considering the changes coming to the district. Efficiency and thinking long term go hand in hand.”
Sand stated the role of the auditor’s office is not to tell local government entities which choices should be made, but rather to provide a means of tracking those changes. Information entered will automatically generate the analytics to allow agencies to view savings for taxpayers.
“We aim to partner with local government, to be able to provide transparency to taxpayers,” Sand said.
Iowa residents with questions over the PIE Chart, or with suggestions to increase efficiency are invited to visit www.auditor.iows.gov/pie or email Lilian.sanchez@auditor.state.ia.us
