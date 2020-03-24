State auditor releases City of Wilton audit

DES MOINES - Auditor of State Rob Sand on Tuesday released an audit report for the city of Wilton.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The City’s receipts totaled $11,447,526 for the year ended June 30, 2019, an 111.2% increase over the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2019 totaled $10,302,402, an 80.9% increase over the prior year. The significant increase in receipts and disbursements is due primarily to interim note proceeds received from the Iowa Finance Authority and spent on improvements to the City’s sanitary sewer system.

AUDIT FINDINGS:

Sand reported eleven findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 49 through 54 of this report. The findings address issues, such as a lack of segregation of duties, lack of an independent review of bank reconciliations, the lack of supervisor review and approval of time sheets reviewed, the lack of a proper public purpose documentation for employee clothing allowances, and disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts at year end. Sand provided the city with recommendations to address each of the findings.