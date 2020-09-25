State Board rules Muscatine sheriff's office violated deputies' rights

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – Iowa Public Employment Relations Board has ruled the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office violated the rights of county employees when they questioned deputies about participation in a “no confidence” vote regarding Sheriff C.J. Ryan.

On Sept. 26, 2019 the Teamsters took a vote of “no confidence” in Ryan’s administration, alleging a pattern of favoritism, retaliation and making misleading statements to the public, cccording to a press release from Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local Union 238, which represents Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies.

The complaint says on Sept. 27, 2019 chief deputy Ardyth Slight confronted two deputies and questioned them about their participation in the vote.

The board found that act in violation of code 20.10(2)(a) and 20.10(2)(c).

“Basically they were given a cease and desist order,” Stephanie Jewell, a paralegal for PERB, said. “Also that order should have been put up. Also there was a notice to employees that should have been attached to the order notifying the employees what was committed, what section of the code was violated, and that notice should have been posted in the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office and accessible to the public in a conspicuous place customarily used for the posting of information to employees.”