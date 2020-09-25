State Board rules Muscatine sheriff's office violated deputies' rights

MUSCATINE – Iowa Public Employment Relations Board has ruled the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office violated the rights of county employees when they questioned deputies about participation in a “no confidence” vote regarding Sheriff C.J. Ryan.
On Sept. 26, 2019 the Teamsters took a vote of “no confidence” in Ryan’s administration, alleging a pattern of favoritism, retaliation and making misleading statements to the public, cccording to a press release from Chauffeurs, Teamsters and Helpers Local Union 238, which represents Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies.
The complaint says on Sept. 27, 2019 chief deputy Ardyth Slight confronted two deputies and questioned them about their participation in the vote.
The board found that act in violation of code 20.10(2)(a) and 20.10(2)(c).
“Basically they were given a cease and desist order,” Stephanie Jewell, a paralegal for PERB, said. “Also that order should have been put up. Also there was a notice to employees that should have been attached to the order notifying the employees what was committed, what section of the code was violated, and that notice should have been posted in the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office and accessible to the public in a conspicuous place customarily used for the posting of information to employees.”
“This particular union is a disingenuous bunch whose sole motive is to use the union as a political weapon," Ryan wrote in an email in response to a request for comment. "If they told you it was raining you’d want to go outside and check for yourself.”
According to court records an evidentiary hearing was held Jan 30. Muscatine County denied committing prohibited practices. Judge Patrick Thomas ruled the Teamsters established the county’s commission of the acts.
In September, 2019, deputies became concerned about how Ryan was running the department and about a statement Ryan had made to the public and approached the Teamsters about a no confidence vote. On Aug. 24, 2019, a funeral procession for military veteran and veteran’s advocate Chuck Geertz was not given traffic control requested by the funeral home. In an interview with The Journal, Ryan said he had posted the procession and asked for volunteers but no one was available. According to a communications log, Geertz’s brother Cyle Geertz provided to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, a deputy requested traffic control and Ryan allegedly told deputies to disregard the request.
Slight testified that when she had learned of the no-confidence vote, she felt “blindsided” and believed the vote was “underhanded and unfair.” Ryan was attending a conference in Washington, D.C. that day. Slight said she had asked two deputies if they were part of the vote, but had not tried to interfere with, restrain, or coerce anyone.
In a statement released Friday, Jesse Case, secretary-treasurer of the Teamsters, said it was “shameful” for the department to act as if it was above the law.
“Our members in law enforcement have an incredibly difficult job in the best of circumstances,” he said. “The last thing they need to be worried about is whether or not their boss will violate their legal rights. The job of the sheriff’s office is to enforce the law — not violate it.”
