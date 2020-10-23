State Fire Marshall lifts Muscatine county burn ban

MUSCATINE – After several days of rainy weather and the prediction for more rain and possibly snow over the weekend, a burn ban for Muscatine County that was issued Thursday, Oct. 15 has been lifted.

According to a release from Muscatine County Emergency management, the burn order from the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office that prohibited people from open burning ended at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Muscatine assistant fire Chief Mike Hartman said the county-wide ban had been requested based on a poll of the fire chief’s in the county by emergency management to determine if there was a need. The ban is then requested to the state fire marshal.

“The conditions that kind of warranted the burn ban are the ongoing drought that we have been seeing and a lot of ties into the moisture percentage of vegetation,” Hartman said. ‘We had several fire departments that were starting to see some fires and were getting concerned, especially since this is harvest season.”

Hartman said lifting the burn ban is done by the same process. He said mostly a burn ban has to do with departments outside of the City of Muscatine that have to deal with things like field fires and outdoor fires where vegetation is an issue.