MUSCATINE — When Helene Magee brings her legislature in, she said she wants it to look like the real thing.
"People sit at the legislators' desks," Magee said. "The signs light up and record votes. The whole thing."
Magee, 69, is the chairperson of the Older Iowans Legislature (OIL). On the Last Monday and Tuesday of September for the past six years, she has been joining other seniors in Des Moines to come up with a platform.
According to the 2017 U.S. Census, persons 65 and older make up 17 percent of Iowa's population. And according to a 2014 national population projection, the number of seniors is only expected to increase.
And while in 2017 one-third of the state legislature's members were grandparents, the average age was around 54. OIL aims to provide a voice for seniors whose needs for healthcare and housing vary greatly from younger members of the population.
But according to Magee, the organization has not done well in recruiting representatives from areas like Muscatine.
"We are weak in that area," Magee said. "That’s why we are doing what we can to gain membership there."
Because the big annual meeting occurs in Des Moines, she worries that transportation difficulties have barred participation for some.
"A lot of our membership, board members come from around Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines-area," Magee said. "It might be harder for them to make that trip."
To help in their recruitment, she said they will be offering some funding for member travel and are hoping more potential members will take advantage of OIL's website.
"They need a voice to be heard on what issues they think are important down there for them," Magee said. "It’s important for them to have a voice. ... They are paying taxes. They worked hard all their lives. They deserve just as good a quality of life as someone in Cedar Rapids, Iowa."