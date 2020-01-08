WAPELLO - Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith told the Louisa County Board of Health on Wednesday that her effort to change state law had slowed down.
According to Smith, she had been advised that even if legislators and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds agreed, it could be June before a county board of health is not required to have a licensed physician named as the medical director on its board of health.
Smith said that would be too long to wait, explaining public health agencies provide vaccinations and other programs that must be signed off by an authorized person, who normally is the local medical director.
Smith had started the drive to change the legal requirement and allow nurse practitioners to be medical directors after Dr. Suneel Parvathareddy announced a few months ago that he would need to step down from the medical director position on the Louisa County BOH.
Parvathareddy, a Muscatine physician, had agreed to step in after Columbus Junction physician Dr. Brian Masonholder, the last practicing physician in the county, retired in late 2017.
Following Parvathareddy’s announcement, Smith launched a search to find a replacement physician, but soon realized it might be an easier job to change state law — at least until she learned from Iowa Representative Dave Kerr, Morning Sun, who had agreed to push for the legislative change, not to expect anything until this summer.
Compounding the problem was the recent resignation of Whitney Howell from the BOH, leaving only three members on the board. While several names were tossed out Wednesday as possible replacements to fill Howell’s position, the key concern remained the medical director.
“The state code requires we have that (physician),” Smith said, adding however, that in discussing the situation with county attorney Adam Parsons, she had learned the law did not specify who actually signs for the public health program.
While Louisa County has traditionally used its medical director to sign orders for vaccines, approve protocols and perform other duties, which allows the LCPHS to bill insurance companies for those services, Smith said Parsons had determined the lack of specific requirements in the law meant any authorized person could provide that function.
“Whoever has been acting as our medical director in the past has always signed those orders, but Iowa law doesn’t say it has to be the person sitting in that position,” Smith explained, adding nurse practitioners had the needed medical authorizations.
She indicated Parsons’ opinion would allow her to contact nurse practitioners in Louisa County to learn if any of them might be able to provide that service. If they are unable, Smith said a nurse practitioner program at the University of Iowa might be able to help.
In the meantime, Louisa County BOH Chair Breanne Hammond said she would continue to follow up on a lead with a physician who might be willing to serve as the medical director.
In other action during the meeting, the BOH:
• Approved its Fiscal Year 2021 budget request to be submitted to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors;
• Learned a formal complaint would be submitted to the county attorney in seven days, accusing David Jennings, 9153 T Avenue, Columbus Junction, of living in a building without approved sanitation;
• Approved a variance for a Port Louisa property owner that will allow the owner to install a specialized septic system 80 feet from the owner’s well instead of the state-mandated 100 feet;
• Received other environmental and public health updates.
