WILTON — Wilton officials are going outside of designated funding sources to pay for a portion of sewer plant renovation.
The City Council on Monday night approved Pay Application No. 10 of $103,618 to WRH Inc. of South Amana for the Wastewater Treatment System Improvements Project, funded by a State Revolving Fund loan.
The council also approved a separate payment of $75,000 for moving the plant's outfall discharge line, which will not be paid by the state loan. City Administrator Chris Ball blamed it on the procedural process of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which would have delayed the planned May startup of the new facility.
"We reached a point that we couldn't get the project done," Ball told the council. "The holdup here really was the DNR. The whole process was really kind of disappointing."
Ball claimed the paperwork for the outfall relocation sat on the desk of one IDNR employee from October to late January.
Wilton, like other communities, is facing an unusually large number of street repairs, thanks to the harsh winter. Ball presented a proposed list of streets to be sealcoated, but he speculated the cost would be over the allocated $100,000.
"It's pretty extensive," he said. "I would guess it's going to be well beyond our budget."
Ball estimated the cost at $150,000. No decisions were made Monday night. Ball said the council will have to decide which streets need immediate action and which streets can be delayed.
Walking for wellness
When it comes to community wellness, Becky Allgood, Wilton Development Corporation executive director, walks the walk and talks the talk. Allgood announced she has been accepted to the Iowa Walking College, a six-month Healthiest State Initiative program exploring ways to improve walkability in a community and identify funding sources.
"It's all about the health of your community," Allgood told the council. "They only choose 20 to 40 folks across the state, and I got it."
Allgood added the first of five meetings will be in April.
Legion plans celebration
American Legion Post 584 of Wilton is planning a celebration to mark the original meeting place of the local veterans organization. Legionnaire Gene Leggins told the council plans are underway to dedicate the space over the Candy Kitchen. "We have a plaque we want to put up," he said.
Leggins said a date for the ceremony hasn't been decided, but he asked the council for whatever approvals might be necessary.
"Tell us what you want, and we'll take care of it," Mayor Bob Barrett responded.
"We need a date and a time, and we'll get it done," Ball added.
In other business:
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $917,380.
- The council accepted the resignation of Vicki Lenker from the Light and Power Board.
- Barrett issued a mayoral proclamation designating April 5, 2019, as Junior Achievement Day in Wilton.
