State recognizes Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine's Racial Justice Fund

MUSCATINE — Across the United States, community foundations act as both financial support and encouragement for local non-profits. This week, these philanthropic organizations are being recognized.
From Nov. 12-18, the U.S. honored inumerous community foundations as part of a week-long celebration of their efforts. On the state level, the Iowa Council of Foundations took this time to recognize its many community foundations as their leaders shared stories and talked about the impact that they’ve had over the past year.
“The work of community foundations reaches beyond the practice of giving and touches the lives of individuals, revealing a path to a brighter future,” Kari McCann Boutell, President of the Iowa Council of Foundations said, “There is a tangible, positive impact for individuals and communities as a result of these organizations in each of Iowa’s 99 counties.”
For Muscatine County, one of the biggest achievements of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has been its newly established Racial Justice Fund. Created for the sake of supporting organizations led by and serving communities of color, the fund has awarded over $160,000 to various Muscatine County organizations since 2020.
“The Racial Justice Fund has been very successful in its first year,” Executive Director Charla Schafer said.
According to Schafer, through donations from community partners and the matching grant that the Community Foundation made, the Racial Justice Fund was able to raise over $100,000 for the first six months of the program. Additional dollars were also recommitted to the fund in 2021.
“We’re seeing exciting opportunities around equity and improving our community through that program and the non-profit work that is being funded,” Schafer said, “The outcomes have been positive and very broad-based, and we anticipate continuing that next year, as well. Our hopes are that we can continue to have positive impact and improve upstream conversations in how we strengthen our community and ensure equitable opportunity within it.”
The Racial Justice Fund was also one of the specific examples that was publicly acknowledged and praised by the Iowa Council during this past week. When asked how she felt about this recognition, Schafer said that the Community Foundation appreciated the support from the Iowa Council, appreciating that the Council took the time to recognize community foundations from across the state.
“The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine is 22 years old, and we’re grateful for the folks that began the foundation,” she said, “It’s grown dramatically in its ability to impact community priorities. We’re grateful to all of the volunteers and community members and leaders that have contributed along the way, and specifically to the donors and non-profits that are out doing the good work.”