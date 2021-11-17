State recognizes Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine's Racial Justice Fund

According to Schafer, through donations from community partners and the matching grant that the Community Foundation made, the Racial Justice Fund was able to raise over $100,000 for the first six months of the program. Additional dollars were also recommitted to the fund in 2021.

“We’re seeing exciting opportunities around equity and improving our community through that program and the non-profit work that is being funded,” Schafer said, “The outcomes have been positive and very broad-based, and we anticipate continuing that next year, as well. Our hopes are that we can continue to have positive impact and improve upstream conversations in how we strengthen our community and ensure equitable opportunity within it.”

The Racial Justice Fund was also one of the specific examples that was publicly acknowledged and praised by the Iowa Council during this past week. When asked how she felt about this recognition, Schafer said that the Community Foundation appreciated the support from the Iowa Council, appreciating that the Council took the time to recognize community foundations from across the state.

“The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine is 22 years old, and we’re grateful for the folks that began the foundation,” she said, “It’s grown dramatically in its ability to impact community priorities. We’re grateful to all of the volunteers and community members and leaders that have contributed along the way, and specifically to the donors and non-profits that are out doing the good work.”

