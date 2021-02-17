State releases Muscatine County audit report

DES MOINES — Iowa Auditor Rob Sand released an audit report on Muscatine County for FY 2020 Wednesday morning. A copy of the audit is available at the state auditor's web site.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a release from the office, Muscatine County’s revenues totaled $37,890,155 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, which was a 16% increase over the previous year. Expenses for the fiscal year were $31,695,878, which was a 9.8% increase over the previous year. The increased revenue is primarily driven by increased property tax receipts. The increased expenses are mainly from road projects.

Five findings were reported related to receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds, three pertaining to the county and two pertaining to 28E organizations audited with the county. The findings address such things as lack of segregation of duties and non-compliance with the publication requirements of Chapter 28E of the Code of Iowa. A list of recommendations to deal with these findings was provided.

One of the findings for the county and one of the 28E organizations was repeated from the 2019 fiscal year. The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, other elected officials and the governing bodies of the 28E organizations have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the county’s and the organizations operations and financial transactions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0