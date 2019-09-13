MUSCATINE — Closing arguments are set to begin next week as the second murder trial of a Tipton woman accused of killing her boyfriend more than 25 years ago comes to an end.
The state rested its case Friday morning after jurors heard the final testimony given by state's witnesses. The trial began Monday with jury selection in Muscatine County District Court. The 12-person jury and two alternates heard testimony over four days from investigators, experts and witnesses.
The state, represented by attorney Alan Ostergren, argued Cahill, now 56, killed Corey Lee Wieneke in 1992 because of his relationships with other women.
The romantic relationship between Wieneke, 22, and Cahill, 29, was complicated, as jurors heard throughout the trial. Both had overlapping relationships with other people and were described in testimony as arguing about Wieneke's romantic involvement with another woman the night before he died.
Wieneke was found beaten to death Oct. 13, 1992, by his live-in fiance, Jody Willier, then Hotz, in the house they shared in rural West Liberty. In crime scene photos presented to the jury, Wieneke was face down next to the bed on the floor of his bedroom. Blood covered the back of his head and his back and arm were bruised. Blood was also found on the wall near the bed and near the frame of the bedroom door.
Autopsy results revealed the cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and the manner of death was declared a homicide. Those facts were reaffirmed in testimony by forensic pathologist Dr. Marcus Nashelsky. The murder weapon was an aluminum baseball bat that was found by a TV news crew later that day about a mile away from Wieneke's home.
Iowa DCI agent Kenneth Sandy, who worked on the case initially, said the bat had been purchased at Walmart but it had not been determined who bought it or when.
In a recorded interview last year with Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Jon Turbett, Cahill said Wieneke's death "almost killed me 25 years ago." She said after she found out he was dead she was drinking alcohol in excess and using drugs to cope.
"He was my best friend and (his death) just about killed me," she said.
Willier testified she was at her bank job in Iowa City the morning Wieneke died and found him unresponsive when she returned home later that day. She said she, and everyone, loved Corey.
Wendi Chamberlin, née Marshall, said the same.
"He was a fun guy," she said. "He was friendly, outgoing, charming, everybody was his friend. I mean, I didn't know anybody who didn't like Corey."
The two had an intimate relationship and Chamberlin said Wieneke was the father of her daughter born in the summer of 1992. A paternity test had not been done, she said, and there was no legal document saying Wieneke was the girl's father.
She testified Wieneke was going to take her home Oct. 12 from the bar where he worked and she visited. When they went out to the car, Cahill was sitting in the front passenger seat.
You have free articles remaining.
Chamberlin said Cahill didn't speak to her, but she could tell Cahill was upset because at one point during the drive to take Cahill home, she tried to leave the moving vehicle. Cahill and Wieneke had an argument, Chamberlin said, outside the car after Wieneke pulled over to the side of the road.
Cahill said in the recorded interview the two argued about Wieneke's treatment of Cahill.
"I was incredibly mad," she said and explained the situation as a "fish or cut bait" moment. She said she was angry that he was bringing another woman home that night and doubted his intention to start a new life with her in Missouri, as she said they had planned for the coming weekend.
Investigators said there were inconsistencies with Cahill's story about what she did the day Wieneke was found. She claimed in an interview with Turbett she went to work on a job that morning pulling shingles from a roof the stopped at Wieneke's home to get a book back she had loaned him before spending the day in Iowa City with Jacque Hazen. She said when they stopped at Wieneke's house, he didn't answer the door. She also told investigators she called him from a payphone.
Investigators confirmed no DNA or blood evidence, or fingerprints have been found to connect Cahill to the murder weapon or to the crime scene. The bat was "super glued" they said, or coated with a film, to collect fingerprints, and fibers found on the bat were compared to fibers on Cahill's coat and in the interior of the car she rode in around the time of Wieneke's death, but there was no match among them.
New testimony in the case was given Thursday. Scott Payne, who was friends with Denny and Jacque Hazen, Cahill's brother and sister-in-law, said he saw Cahill burn "blood-stained" clothing in a burn barrel outside the Hazen house "a day or two" after Wieneke died. Cahill was living in the house, near Atalissa in Muscatine County, at the time she was seeing Wieneke.
"Annette came speeding up the driveway," Payne told the jury, "then went around out back toward the burn barrel then stopped by the burn barrel."
Cahill took a brown paper bag of clothing out of the car, doused the items in gasoline provided by Jacque Hazen, then burned them in the barrel outside behind the house. He said Cahill arrived at the house that day around mid-morning. Defense attorney Clemens Erdahl asked if Payne's memory would have been better in 1992, and Payne agreed.
It's the same house where witness Jessie Becker testified she overheard Cahill confess to the murder of Wieneke when Becker was nine years old. Becker said she was at a sleepover at the Hazen house in the fall of 1992. She was friends with the Hazen's daughter, who was Cahill's niece.
Late that night, the girls went downstairs, where Becker said she saw Cahill lighting black candles and heard her say, "I'm sorry, Corey. I'm sorry I killed you. I never meant to hurt you."
The investigation into the case began again in 2017 when Becker told Iowa DCI Agent Trent Valeta about the alleged confession.
In opening statements Tuesday, Ostergren said it is "never too late" for the court and jury to hear the evidence in the Cahill case.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.