MUSCATINE — Democratic State Senators Liz Mathis and Rich Taylor will host two listening sessions Friday in Muscatine:
The sessions are from:
- 3-4 p.m. with local leaders at Muscatine Community College, Strahan Hall, Room 11.
- 4:30-6 p.m. at Farmer's Diner, 2300 Park Ave.
The events are open to the public.
Mathis of Hiawatha and Taylor of Mount Pleasant "want to update Muscatine residents on the 2019 legislative session so far,” said Mathis in a news release. “We welcome questions and want to hear the concerns of local residents.”
Mathis is a ranking member of the Human Resources Committee and Ag and Natural Resources Budget. The former 22-year journalist also serves on the Agriculture, Appropriations, Commerce and Ethics committees.
Taylor is a ranking member on the Veterans Affairs Committee, serves on the Agriculture, Judiciary, and Labor and Business Relations committees, and the Administration and Regulation Budget. Before retirement, Taylor worked in repair and operations at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
For more information, contact Mathis at 319-318-2094 or liz.mathis@legis.iowa.gov, or contact Taylor at 319-931-1568 or rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.
