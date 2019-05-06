MUSCATINE — Muscatine County Board of Supervisors talked roads Monday morning: what is and isn't on them, how often they're managed and how much they cost.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources collected samples last week of gravel roads throughout the county as part of the ongoing debate on the use of slag. The county put a moratorium on using the material — a byproduct of the steelmaking process — early this year. Tests are being conducted to determine what heavy metals, such as cadmium, are in the slag and in what amounts.
The Muscatine County Citizens Slag Committee wants the use of slag to be stopped permanently because large pieces of debris in it are causing vehicle damage, and they are concerned about the levels of toxic metals in it and the cost to the county, said its leaders, Daryl Sywassink and Doug Hoag. Both were unhappy Monday with the way IDNR collected samples.
"This thing," Sywassink said of IDNR's testing procedure, "it's bogus."
He said samples were collected with contaminated equipment and didn't include a mix of the material on the road.
The Quality Assurance Project Proposal issued by IDNR said four to six sample areas would be tested. The county provided IDNR with roads where slag was and wasn't applied, but did not have any say in where sampling would occur, said county engineer Keith White.
The group collected its own samples for testing. Samples were collected near where IDNR collected its samples. The board took notes on the complaints, but preliminary results from IDNR may not be available for several weeks.
The board also discussed a complaint from a resident about the lack of rock on the road near their home. Weather and the environment, namely flooding, has an affect on the roads.
White said applying rock to county roads has been "on demand at this point."
Supervisor Scott Sauer said the public perceives most of their county property tax going to roads, when in reality, it goes to schools.
The county has discussed road priority in previous meetings. Some residents live full-time in areas identified as seasonal, paying taxes accordingly. With residents in those areas all year, the county doesn't generate as much in property tax, but gets complaints about road maintenance when residents aren't supposed to be living there.
