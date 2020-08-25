Steil named president of Community Bank and Trust Company

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph A. Steil has been appointed president of Community Bank and Trust Company, headquartered in Muscatine

Steil, a native of Iowa, has more than 40 years of experience in community banking to the organization, having worked in similar institutions in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

He previously served as CEO and president of Keokuk Savings Bank and Trust Co. and CEO of Lee County Economic Development Group. He graduated with a B.A. in business administration and accounting from Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, Iowa. He also graduated from the Graduate School of Banking, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and graduated from multiple national and state banking curriculum.

Steil has served on state and community boards and on the executive board of the Iowa Bankers Association, and represented that group on the American Bankers Association—Community Bankers Council in Washington, D.C.

Steil replaces Tom R. Spread, who announced his retirement effective March 2021. Spread will retain his role as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors.

Community Bank and Trust Company has total assets of $250 million, it is a locally-owned financial institution based in Muscatine, with offices in Columbus Junction, Wapello and Wilton.

