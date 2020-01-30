MUSCATINE — During a campaign stop in Muscatine Thursday morning, presidential hopeful Tom Steyer commented that he wished he was in Des Moines debating Pres. Donald Trump.
Trump held a rally at Drake University Thursday evening. With just four days before the first-in-the nation Iowa caucuses, candidates are getting in last-minute stops throughout the state. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won Iowa’s six electoral votes.
“I would love to debate him anytime between now and the first Tuesday in November,” Steyer said. “he is a fake. He is a fake businessperson. He was on a reality TV show, and he has been terrible to the American people.”
Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist, explained that among the reasons he chose to run for president was is frustration with the lack of conversation about the climate change. He explained he saw fossil fuel corporations running Washington, D.C. and hopes to put a stop to that. He said he is willing to go toe-to-toe with the president over the economy and climate change. He commented Pres. Trump has “nothing to brag about” with the United State economy. He spoke about building his business from scratch before stepping down to organize coalition to fight unchecked corporate power.
Beginning in 2017, Steyer began the Trump Impeachment Campaign, spending about $70 million on advertising advocating the impeachment of Pres. Trump between then and 2019.
“Something is terribly wrong at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” he said.
Questions from the audience of about 30 people who came out to Contrary Brewery to see Steyer include discussions about housing, agricultural policy and foreign policy. This was Steyer's second visit to Muscatine.
While optimistic about his chances in Iowa, poll numbers for Steyer haven’t broken double digits, with RealClearPolitics showing Steyer’s support at 3.2%. He had announced he would run for the Democratic nomination for president on July 9, 2019.
Recently in the campaign, Steyer criticized former vice president Joe Biden after Biden argued with a Steyer supporter Biden thought supported Sen. Bernie Sanders.
