MUSCATINE — The Muscatine School Board approved superintendent Jerry Riibe's resignation Monday night.
Usually employment recommendations are part of the school board consent agenda, which includes items considered routine and approved in one motion without discussion.
But board member Nathan Mather made a motion to pull the item from the consent agenda for discussion, which was approved. Mather took the discussion time to praise Riibe's time as superintendent.
"I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank him for the service he has provided to us," Mather said. "Unquestioning in your support for the community, we love how you have become a member of Muscatine and thank you."
Riibe said on behalf of himself and wife, Jodi, serving the community "has been an honor."
Riiibe, who started with the district in 2013, said prior to the meeting he is "getting ready for the next phase of life" and will retire following the 2019-2020 school year after 34 years in education. In retirement, he said he's looking forward to spending time with his six grandchildren. Riibe's last day with the district is July 1, 2020. He said he wanted to give the board some lead time before he retires because "there's still a lot of work to do," including bringing in the next superintendent.
The board evaluates the superintendent's performance annually through an individual evaluation survey, then discusses the performance with the superintendent in a closed session. Following evaluation, the board returns to open session and votes on a contract extension or termination.
Riibe recommended the board continue using the evaluation system. He said when the board evaluates his position they should also consider what the district's needs are and what skill sets will address those needs.
"I'm a firm believer that everybody has a set of leadership skills," he said, "you take an organization so far and then you need someone with the next set of leadership skills."
The upcoming in-depth curriculum audit, he said, will provide the board with information "very helpful in the search process."
The audit will be conducted by Curriculum Management Solutions starting in late August. The firm will assess programs and provide feedback to the board including recommendations for improvement and steps to take to get there.
"Well, we know we have some really big shoes to fill," Wildermuth said.
"You know, feet come in different sizes," Riibe said, "but they all can move forward."
Board President Tammi Drawbaugh and board member Randy Naber were absent. Vice President Mary Wildermuth clarified the board's awareness of Riibe's retirement as news about the announcement made the decision appear "imminent."
"As board members," she said "we know that this has been planned for, and we knew that Dr. Riibe was intending upon retiring/resigning at the end of the school year 2020."
The resignation was accepted with all "ayes." Board member Toby McCarter joked he wouldn't accept.
"There will be six grandkids that you'll have to answer to," Riibe said.
