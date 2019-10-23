MUSCATINE — Local haunted houses are just as much a staple of Halloween as trick or treating, and one local haunt is admired not only for its great scares but the great cause that it scares for.
For 23 years now, Stinky’s House of Horrors has been scaring Muscatine citizens of all ages from its spot on 911 E. 11th St. On one night a year, it’s the House’s mission to collect food for the needy for the winter, and to have fun scaring people.
The haunt’s humble origins start with its creator, Troy “Stinky” Philpott, who recalled how the house was originally just a few barrels of hay and a tarp.
“We were having a Halloween party and used the barrels for seating,” Philpott said. “They never got picked up, so we threw a tarp over them to keep them dry.”
Once Halloween night came, Philpott decided to turn the set-up into a "cave" that he would sit in, dressed up and chained to a chair, while his friend handed out candy outside. When trick or treaters asked to take a peek, curious to see what was inside, Philpott would give them a bit of a scare. “It was actually pretty fun.” The year after, Philpott decided to have both a Halloween party and set up a haunted walk-through for kids, and from that point, Stinky’s House of Horrors began to grow with each passing Halloween.
But props and scares don’t just fall out of spooky trees. Philpott and his friends work on hard on the House all year round, attending conventions such as St. Louis’ TransWorld Halloween Expo for ideas and working on small things as the big night draws closer. “This year we started putting the house together in September,” Philpott said, “At the time I thought we were starting too early. Now it feels like we should have started earlier.”
He also tries keeps the House "PG-13," going all out with the scares but still making sure things like eerie mannequins are appropriately covered up. According to Philpott, the only time where he’s not working on the House in some way is in November, when he’s focusing on putting up his Christmas lights.
Volunteers help bring the house to life, setting rooms up and raking leaves in order to keep the area safe for those who want to attend. “The city’s always been really helpful with picking up the leaves either the day before or the day of,” Philpott said.
Scares for a cause
Originally, admission to the house was free, but after a few years, Philpott decided he wanted to use the event to collect food for the Muscatine Salvation Army’s food pantry.
When Philpott raced cars with his friends, they were interviewed by Vintage Sound 93.1 FM, a station that also collected food for the Salvation Army through the "Freezing for Food" campaign. He became involved with the radio station's food drive. Making the entry fee for Stinky's House of Horrors one can of food allows him to continue his support of the Salvation Army's food pantry..
Philpott said he has a minimum goal of 4,000 pounds of food, though he’d like to hit 6,000 to 7,000 pounds of food. Merrill Hotel, Krieger’s and Reynolds Engineering have already promised to help Philpott with reaching his goal.
There’s also the new "axe-press" line, where attendees can get through the wait faster by donating 12 cans of food instead of just one. Philpott acknowledged that it is a lot of work, but it’s all for a good cause. “When it goes really good, it really does make all the work worth it.”
Scary clowns and swamp monsters
With so many scares over the years, it can be hard to pick a favorite. Philpott said that his favorite new room in the House is the Swamp Room, something he’s never done before. However, his favorite room of all time is his infamous Clown House Room – which is said to be two rooms and two hallways this year. Thanks to volunteers such as Kelcey Brackett, who go all out and “rock the scary clown act,” this room has become one of the scariest. “It always gets the best reactions,” Philpott said, “and it’s also the only room that some people have gone around and skipped completely, it’s that scary.”
Philpott couldn’t say much more about the House’s rooms, not wanting to give too much away. However, if you’re curious enough (or brave enough) to see it for yourself, stop by Stinky’s House of Horrors at 911 East 11th Street on Halloween night. The House will be open at 5 p.m., and Pit Crew BBQ will also be at the House selling delicious food and giving a percentage of their earnings that night to the event so Philpott and his team can buy even more food for the Salvation Army food pantry.
