Stinky's House of Horror returns in October 2021

MUSCATINE – One of the most unique garage sales in the area Saturday morning is the first step in the return of a Halloween mainstay in Muscatine, as Stinky’s Haunted House will reopen its doors again this year.
On the hillside leading to the rustic house that serves as Stinky’s Haunted House, owner Troy “Stinky” Philpott had set up a garage sale that was a Halloween fan or electronic tinkerer’s dream. The tables contained lightly used Halloween decorations (including colored contact lenses) as well as special visual effects right alongside many behind-the-scenes electronic goods, including spy cameras and micro-computers, that provide thrills and chills to Muscatine’s haunted house. While it hadn’t been set up yet, Philpott said that he had a disassembled 3D printer he was bringing out to sell. The sale was to provide revenue to upgrade Stinky’s for the 2021 season. Philpott said after having to miss a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests can look for a special adventure this year.
“We had the food drive out here for eight days last year,” Philpott said, as he made a stick of cotton candy for the child of a buyer visiting the sale. “The whole time we were out here all we did was sit down and write out ideas. We have a ton of idea that I think people are really going to enjoy.”
Philpott said that the shocks and scares (all in good fun) he has planned are currently “top secret” but said that this year is going to be bigger and better than ever. He said that precautions would be taken to make sure everyone is safe, like asking people in line to keep their distance from others.
For about 25 years now, Stinky’s House of Horrors has been scaring the people of Muscatine from the rustic house on the hill at 911 E. 11th St. A large part of the mission is to collect food for the Salvation Army of Muscatine County food pantry that can be distributed during the winter. Starting with just a few bales of hay and a few tarps that were part of a Halloween party, the attraction has grown over the years to become a premiere display.
“As race car drivers we would always have a food drive at the Hawkeye Hauler and we would challenge each other to donate that much money to the food drive – the poundage of food – we had always done that,” Philpott said. “At a party, we had a haunted house for the fun of it and we thought we had done a lot of work for it so why not open it for donations of food.”
He chuckles remembering the first year the attraction had collected a small tote of food. During the 2020 food collection, over 7,000 pounds of food was collected.
Philpott explained he always enjoyed setting up something to give a fun scare to his good friends during Halloween. Now, he said being able to share that with the Muscatine community and making sure they have a good time on Halloween while watching the community pitch in to help the Salvation Army is a treat.
“You really can’t go wrong with it,” he said.