Stinky's House of Horror returns in October 2021

MUSCATINE – One of the most unique garage sales in the area Saturday morning is the first step in the return of a Halloween mainstay in Muscatine, as Stinky’s Haunted House will reopen its doors again this year.

On the hillside leading to the rustic house that serves as Stinky’s Haunted House, owner Troy “Stinky” Philpott had set up a garage sale that was a Halloween fan or electronic tinkerer’s dream. The tables contained lightly used Halloween decorations (including colored contact lenses) as well as special visual effects right alongside many behind-the-scenes electronic goods, including spy cameras and micro-computers, that provide thrills and chills to Muscatine’s haunted house. While it hadn’t been set up yet, Philpott said that he had a disassembled 3D printer he was bringing out to sell. The sale was to provide revenue to upgrade Stinky’s for the 2021 season. Philpott said after having to miss a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests can look for a special adventure this year.

“We had the food drive out here for eight days last year,” Philpott said, as he made a stick of cotton candy for the child of a buyer visiting the sale. “The whole time we were out here all we did was sit down and write out ideas. We have a ton of idea that I think people are really going to enjoy.”