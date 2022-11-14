Stinky's House of Horrors donates over 6,400 pounds of food from this year's haunt

Every year, Troy “Stinky” Philpott tries to collect food donations to benefit the Salvation Army of Muscatine County through his annual Frightening for Food fundraiser and his “Stinky’s House of Horrors.”

Typically, Philpott has waited until the annual Two Weeks of Love event to drop off his donation. But while he ended up making his donation a bit earlier this year, it is expected to be just as beneficial as it always is.

“Coming from summer into fall, prior to Two Weeks of Love, we really start to run low on food," Lt. Macy Gantner said. "(Philpott) has asked if we could benefit from receiving the donation now, and I said, absolutely.”

On Nov. 11, Philpott and his team delivered 6,421 pounds of food to the Salvation Army of Muscatine County. This amount was 600 pounds more than 2021's amount, further adding to the excitement and bringing the fundraiser’s 11-year total to 56,238 pounds.

Although Philpott had been expecting a potentially lower total this year because of there being so many other Halloween community event and considerably shorter lines for his haunt, he was pleasantly surprised and happy with the weight total.

Gantner said Two Weeks of Love helped a lot, but being such a large fundraiser other donations tended to taper off for the rest of the year. As such, getting such a large donation before the December event helps spread out what they get for Two Weeks of Love, in addition to all the food that they are now able to get into people’s homes much sooner.

According to Gantner, it is estimated that, for the three days a week that people can come in and get food, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County serves a family about every 15 minutes, making for a total of about 60 families or more a week — all of whom will be immensely helped by this recent donation.

Additionally, not only will Philpott’s donation fill up the Salvation Army’s pantry shelves, but it will also provide more of a variety to those they serve.

“We do a shopping model, and the people who come in now get to have a little more of a choice with what they can pick, and they don’t have to just get the basic cans of green beans and corn, which we always have,” Gantner explained. “Just being able to walk into our pantry and see things like Jell-O, which we usually don’t have, and packages of pudding and cake mix, it’s just really exciting.”

After they dropped off the donation, Philpott thanked his entire crew for all the hard work they did over the past month — and in some cases, even longer than that — to make the Haunt happen. He also thanked the community for their donations and continued support, as well as the city for allowing the street in front of the Haunt to be blocked off to traffic this year in order to assure the safety of all the attendees and crew. The city has since agreed to work with him again for future Haunts.

“My husband and I went to preview the Haunt before it happened, and we went there the night of,” Gantner said in response to the massive drop-off, “and we were just so impressed with the team at Stinky’s from the moment it started to the end here and how their dedication and care for the community is just outstanding. We just feel like ‘thank you’ is not enough.”