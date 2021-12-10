Stinky's House of Horrors drops off its annual food and monetary donation

MUSCATINE — Two Weeks of Love ended with a bang on Friday afternoon, when Troy “Stinky” Philpott dropped off boxes upon boxes of food that were collected during his annual Halloween food drive.
This was the 25th year of Stinky’s House of Horrors and Philpott wanted to go big — not just on the haunt itself, but the food collecting as well. For this year’s haunt, Philpott said his goal was to collect at least 4,000 pounds of food.
Ultimately, Philpott ended up meeting and exceeding his goal, bringing in a total of 5,823 pounds of food for 2021. The food Philpott collected was given directly to the Salvation Army when he and his volunteers dropped the load off in the Hy-Vee parking lot.
The lifetime total for Stinky’s House of Horrors donations has now reached over 50,000 pounds of food.
When asked if he was ever concerned about not making his goal for the year, Philpott said he hadn’t been too worried.
“I know Muscatine and I know the community,” he said. “There’s just something about this place, and that’s why I love it here so much. People always pull through, no matter what it is. If there’s a need, the community steps up to help everybody and it’s amazing to see.
One feature that helped with this year’s food drive was the “Axe-press Lane”, where guests who wanted to skip the line to get into the haunted house could donate two cases (or 24 cans) of food.
“It went really well,” Philpott said. “We had people showing up early and dropping off cases of food so that they didn’t have to hold it while in line, and we’ll definitely do it again next year.”
Philpott also made a monetary donation of $650 at Fareway later in the day. This donation was possible because of Philpott’s race car sponsors and the cash donations from the Halloween food drive.
“Every year it’s exciting to see,” Lt. Liz Bock of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County, said. “Yesterday (the food in the truck) looked really low, and so to know that there’s going to be food to fill our pantry is really exciting. We’ve had great support for our community this year.”
Philpott said he will now turn his focus to his annual Christmas lights display. He hopes to one day turn this holiday tradition into another food drive.
“If I can figure out a way to have a food drive with my Christmas lights, I will one day have a Christmas lights walk-through food drive,” he said. “After all, there are a lot of little kids that would rather go to something like that than a haunted house.”
Following the donation drop-off, Philpott showed his gratitude to the community, those who helped him put on Stinky’s and helped with Friday’s drop-off. This included his family, volunteers, sponsors and Menasha Packaging, which provided the boxes used to pack up the donated food.