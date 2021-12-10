Stinky's House of Horrors drops off its annual food and monetary donation

MUSCATINE — Two Weeks of Love ended with a bang on Friday afternoon, when Troy “Stinky” Philpott dropped off boxes upon boxes of food that were collected during his annual Halloween food drive.

This was the 25th year of Stinky’s House of Horrors and Philpott wanted to go big — not just on the haunt itself, but the food collecting as well. For this year’s haunt, Philpott said his goal was to collect at least 4,000 pounds of food.

Ultimately, Philpott ended up meeting and exceeding his goal, bringing in a total of 5,823 pounds of food for 2021. The food Philpott collected was given directly to the Salvation Army when he and his volunteers dropped the load off in the Hy-Vee parking lot.

The lifetime total for Stinky’s House of Horrors donations has now reached over 50,000 pounds of food.

When asked if he was ever concerned about not making his goal for the year, Philpott said he hadn’t been too worried.

“I know Muscatine and I know the community,” he said. “There’s just something about this place, and that’s why I love it here so much. People always pull through, no matter what it is. If there’s a need, the community steps up to help everybody and it’s amazing to see.

