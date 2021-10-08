Stinky's House of Horrors opens on Halloween night, with plenty of new scares in store

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite being only able to have a small “haunted trailer” last year due to the pandemic, Philpott was still able to collect 7,203 pounds of food for the Muscatine County Salvation Army’s food pantry. For this year’s goal, Philpott hopes to collect 50,000 pounds of food. It’s a steep goal, but with how much work Philpott has already done in 2021, he would only need 4,000 pounds of food to reach it.

To help with this goal, another staple of Stinky’s, the “Axe-press Lane”, is also making a return. This year, however, instead of donating one case (or 12 cans of food), those who want to skip the long wait time will need to bring two cases (or 24 cans) of food.

“The way we see it, we can go out and buy two cases of food for under five dollars. I figured if people really want to avoid standing in line, then five dollars is pretty cheap,” Philpott said. He added that he also wanted to create a ‘price’ that would allow for the Axe-press Lane to actually be short enough for it to seem like a proper express lane.