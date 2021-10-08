Stinky's House of Horrors opens on Halloween night, with plenty of new scares in store

MUSCATINE – Jack Skellington’s Halloween Town has nothing on the haunts and scares found in Muscatine, and with the famous Stinky’s House of Horrors now able to reopen its doors, owner Troy “Stinky” Philpott says that he’s looking to go all out!
“It feels amazing to be back,” Philpott said. “Everyone’s excited about it and ready to get back into a little bit of normal for us.”
For 25 years, Stinky’s House of Horrors on 911 East 11th Street has been a Halloween hot spot for many haunted house enthusiasts. The house also scares for a good cause, with the admission price being a can of food or a non-perishable food item.
Fans of Stinky’s can expect plenty of new things to see this year – from new rooms filled with terrifying props, to a special spooky surprise that Philpott says he’s never done before. What is this surprise exactly? Residents will have to come to the house right when it opens at dusk to see it for themselves.
“I think it’s going to be a real good surprise for people,” Philpott said. “We missed a year, so we’ve got to find ways to spruce it up.”
Naturally, many haunted house staples are also returning, including its infamous Clown House and the execution chamber. Stinky’s is also bringing back the slide that goes into the basement. As always, all of these scares will be done in the hopes of feeding people in need throughout the Muscatine community.
Despite being only able to have a small “haunted trailer” last year due to the pandemic, Philpott was still able to collect 7,203 pounds of food for the Muscatine County Salvation Army’s food pantry. For this year’s goal, Philpott hopes to collect 50,000 pounds of food. It’s a steep goal, but with how much work Philpott has already done in 2021, he would only need 4,000 pounds of food to reach it.
To help with this goal, another staple of Stinky’s, the “Axe-press Lane”, is also making a return. This year, however, instead of donating one case (or 12 cans of food), those who want to skip the long wait time will need to bring two cases (or 24 cans) of food.
“The way we see it, we can go out and buy two cases of food for under five dollars. I figured if people really want to avoid standing in line, then five dollars is pretty cheap,” Philpott said. He added that he also wanted to create a ‘price’ that would allow for the Axe-press Lane to actually be short enough for it to seem like a proper express lane.
“I hope everybody realizes that it’s not for us, it’s for the Salvation Army and the community,” Philpott continued. “There are a lot of people who don’t know where they’re going to get their next meal, and many of those people are actually kids, and that bothers me. This cause means a lot to me, and I want to do what I can.”
Stinky’s will not require guests to wear masks while in the House of Horrors, but they will be encouraged to give others space as they go through the house. Two hand sanitizing stations will be placed along the path, too.
Philpott will collect food donations outside his house starting Tuesday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. During these hours, Philpott is also going to be selling merchandise such as homemade costume prosthetics, masks, stickers, lanyards and more.
“We’re just really excited to be back and able to do the house this year, and we’re really looking forward to seeing everybody,” Philpott said. “As always, the scaring starts at dusk.”