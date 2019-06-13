STOCKTON — A boil advisory has been issued for all of the city of Stockton after a water main break.
The break occurred around 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning. The city will flush the water system and collect water samples for testing after repairs are complete, according to a news release.
Water operator for the city Duane Levien said the repairs are nearly complete and breaks like this are fairly common due to the 60-100-year old pipes.
Until testing reveals water is safe to drink, residents are advised by the city and Iowa Department of Natural Resources to bring their drinking water to boil and allow it to boil for one minute to kill any bacteria or organisms in the water. Let the water cool before using.
Residents may also use bottle water for drinking. Tap water is safe for bathing.
For more information, call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.
