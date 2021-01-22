 Skip to main content
Storm may be on its way
Storm may be on its way

The National Weather Service predicts the possibility of a winter snow storm bringing light to moderate snow through the area Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. A wintery mix can also be expected south of Interstate 80 in Iowa. A winter storm could also impact portions of the area next with heavy snow and a wintery mix.

