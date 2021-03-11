 Skip to main content
Streetscape project resumes
Muscatine's Downtown Streetscape Project will repair and patch 2nd Street.

 DAVID HOTLE

Muscatine's Downtown Streetscape Project resumes Monday. This project began last spring with goals to add parking, replace sidewalks, and repair and patch 2nd Street. The project is completed one intersection or block at a time to minimize impact to downtown residents and businesses.

Underground work begins Monday at the intersection of 2nd and Sycamore. The underground crew then moves to the block of 2nd Street from Walnut to the roundabout in front of Musser Public Library. A second crew will follow the underground crew to rebuild the Sycamore intersection.

KE Flatwork Inc. and staff from the City of Muscatine will meet with businesses owners and residents from the affected area at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 18, near the Sycamore intersection. Meetings with residence and business owners will continue each Thursday throughout construction. Weather permitting, the entire project is expected to be completed by this fall 2021.

